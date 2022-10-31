EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa CLARIFIES Sushmita Sen won't attend niece Ziana's first birthday

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's 'turbulent 'marriage has often been under the public radar. The duo, who has been married for the past 3.5 years, has finally decided to go their separate ways. Charu and Rajeev have an almost 12-months old daughter, Ziana Sen, who will be celebrating her first birthday on November 1. The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress, in her latest vlog, mentioned that her sister-in-law and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has planned Ziana's first birthday and the entire family will be a part of it.

However, when Pinkvilla contacted Charu Asopa to know about Ziana's first birthday, she clarified that though her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen has planned everything, she won't be physically present. Charu revealed that Sushmita Sen had to leave suddenly for a shoot and therefore, she won't be a part of Ziana's birthday celebration. "Sushmita (Sen) didi, Renee, and Alisah have planned Ziana's first birthday. Unfortunately, didi won't be able to be a part of it because she had to suddenly go for some shooting. So, she won't be able to make it but the whole family is going to be there."

Rajeev Sen will be a part of his daughter Ziana Sen's first birthday

In a recent interview with a publication, Charu Asopa mentioned that Rajeev Sen has once again disappeared and has blocked her from all modes of communication. When prodded Charu if Rajeev will be a part of his daughter's special day, she shared, "Rajeev's parents have informed me that he'll be there for Ziana's birthday."