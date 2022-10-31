EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa makes EXPLOSIVE revelations of Rajeev Sen cheating on her during pregnancy

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dated for a few years before tying the knot in June 2019. The couple has often dealt with incompatibility issues and news about their rocky marriage always made it to the headlines. A few months ago, the duo was all set to get divorced but a day before their hearing, Charu and Rajeev got things off their chest and decided to give one more chance to save their marriage for their daughter Ziana Sen's sake.

However, after giving their marriage another shot, Charu Asopa realized that she can't be in the 'marital relationship at the cost of her peace.' In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress accused Rajeev Sen of cheating on him during her pregnancy. "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," said Charu.

On her accusation of Rajeev Sen raising his hand at her

"I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start," sighed the actress.

