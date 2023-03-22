EXCLUSIVE: Doosri Maa actress Neha Joshi shares how she will celebrate her first Gudi Padwa after marriage

The celebration of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is a joyful occasion for Maharashtrians. The festival takes place on the first day of the month of Chaitra with the belief that it brings prosperity and good luck into the house. Actress Neha Joshi, who plays Yashoda in &TV's Doosri Maa, hails from Nashik in Maharashtra. She is excited to celebrate the festival for the first time after her marriage.

Neha Joshi celebrates Gudi Padwa:

Neha Joshi talks about how Gudi Padwa is celebrated in every Maharashtrian household. She said, " "The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated with great pomp and show in Maharashtra. At the beginning of the day, each Maharashtrian household hoists a flag called Gudhi, a stick decorated with garlands, neem leaves, and a bright cloth. Gudi is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity and good fortune. It also represents new beginnings, hopes, and aspirations. Furthermore, people decorate their houses with rangolis, powder colors, and flowers."

Doosri Maa actress spoke about celebrating the first Gudi Padwa after marriage, she said, "Since it will be my first Gudi Padwa after marriage, Omkar and I will visit my parent's house this year. Parents invite their newlywed daughters and their husbands to a meal on this day. Sweets like Puran Poli, Shrikhand, and dishes like Aambe Daal and Sunth Paak, are made today, and I have demanded everything from my mother (laughs). She is an amazing cook, and while I am staying in Jaipur for my show Doosri Maa, I miss Maa ke haath ka khana. I am also excited to get ready in traditional Maharashtrian attire, wearing a Nauvari saree, beautiful ornaments, and a garland of mogra flowers in my hair to complete my look.”

The actress adds, “In the evening, we used to move out of our homes to meet our relatives, have an outing, and most importantly, visit temples of various deities to seek divine blessings on the auspicious occasion. It is a traditional practice in Nashik to visit Kalaam temple, the deity of the town, on this day and pay obeisance. However, witnessing Sobha Yatra, a large-scale celebration where women elegantly dress, hold flags, and perform dhol-tashas, was a real treat. I wish everyone a happy Gudi Padwa. May this year bring you happiness, health, and wealth.”

Neha Joshi essays the role of Yashodha in Doosri Maa. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm.

