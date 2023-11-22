EXCLUSIVE: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal reflects on Anupamaa exit; 'It was probably the right time to do so'

Anupamaa is one of the most talked about TV shows. The show topped the TRP charts for months but has been losing the grip of the numbers lately and the makers are trying their best to bring exciting twists for the viewers. In the previous episodes, the makers gave a shocker to the viewers with Kinjal and Toshu deciding to leave the Shah house and settle abroad.

As a result of the twist, actress Nidhi Shah wasn't seen on the show and we reached out to her. She exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that she has exited the show. Read on to know more.

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal reveals there wasn't much scope for her character in Anupamaa

Pinkvilla got in touch with Nidhi Shah who plays the character of Kinjal Shah in the show and she exclusively confirmed her exit from the show. She said, "I believe it was the right time for me to exit the show. There wasn't much left to do and it's always better to not drag a character and have a decent end to it. I also think Kinjal had a great graph in the show. I did get to perform some wonderful tracks and emotions."

Have a look at Nidhi Shah's entertaining reel from the sets of Anupamaa

Nidhi Shah on learning about her character exit

Anupamaa actress shared, "When I got to know about the character's exit, I was emotional and overwhelmed. I've performed the character with a lot of dedication. It has been three and a half years. It's not a joke. I was very close to Kinjal and also to all my friends from the show. Having said that, I accept things and believe in moving forward with conviction."

The actress also added that she hasn't got any confirmation about her character's requirement in the future and might not return to the show.

What's next for Nidhi Shah?

Shah added, "I have started auditioning and looking forward to working on other projects like TV shows or web and also movies. Let's hope that my fans will see me soon onscreen."

"As far as Kinjal and Anupamaa are concerned, I want to express my gratitude to the makers for believing in me for the part and also to the lovely fans who've been an integral part of Kinjal and Nidhi's journey", Shah concluded.

Anupamaa features actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in primary roles.

