The Traitors: Maheep Kapoor to Raftaar, 4 contestants who got evicted in new episodes

The Traitors, led by Karan Johar, is one such series in recent times that has kept audiences hooked. From celebrity contestants to the unique pattern of the show, this web show has been the talk of the town for many reasons. After three episodes premiered on June 12, another set of three episodes premiered today (June 19). As new episodes are released, the number of contestants is also decreasing. In tonight's episode, the journey of 4 contestants came to an end.

List of The Traitors evicted contestants

Mukesh Chhabra - As the episodes began, all contestants gathered in the breakfast area one by one. At last, when Mukesh Chhabra didn't arrive, Karan Johar declared that he was murdered by The Traitors, Purab Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi. The two Traitors were confused between Ashish and Mukesh, and eventually they eliminated Mukesh Chhabra.

Maheep Kapoor - During the round table discussion, a lengthy discussion happened where the contestants were confused between Raftaar and Maheep Kapoor. As Raftar was arguing with most of the contestants, many doubted him to be a Traitor. However, another set of contestants were firm on evicting Maheep. Thus, Maheep Kapoor was eliminated.

Ashish Vidyarthi - In the next circle of 'shak' (doubt), many debated about the potential Traitor. While Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala and Raftaar's names were discussed much, Ashish Vidyarthi received many votes, and thus he was evicted.

Raftaar- In next circle, most of the contestants claimed that Raftaar is a Traitor. Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala and Raftaar's names were said to be The Traitors. However, several voted against Raftaar, and thus his journey came to an end in the show.

All four contestants, who were ousted from the show for being a Traitor, were in fact innocents. Purab Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi, the two who have been The Traitors since the first episode and have been successfully hiding their identity.

Set against the lavish backdrop of Rajasthan, The Traitors features an ensemble cast of prominent personalities from the entertainment industry. In the first three episodes, the contestants who got evicted from The Traitors were Sahil Salathia, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu and Karan Kundrra.

After all evictions, the celeb contestants who managed to survive in the game so far are Anshula Kapoor, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasmine Bhasin, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

