EXCLUSIVE: Sukirti Kandpal on joining Anupamaa; 'It feels like a sense of responsibility'

Popular show Anupamaa took a major twist with a leap of around five years. Post leap, Anupamaa is shown trying to live from scratch in America while Anuj and Choti Anu (Adhya) are also in America.

The show also witnessed a new addition to the storyline. Actress Sukirti Kandpal entered the show as a third wheel in Anuj and Anupamaa's love story. The Dil Mill Gayye actress is seen playing the character of Anuj's special friend, Shruti. Pinkvilla got in touch with Kandpal and quizzed her about bagging the show. Read on to know more.

Sukirti Kandpal on bagging Anupamaa

She said, "Well, I felt a sense of responsibility, honestly! When the platform becomes bigger, it demands a higher level of performance from a person, and in all my previous shows, I have given the best of my ability, so I wanted to do the same here."

She added, "My first day on set was basically my entry shot; it was a pleasant experience."

Have a look at Sukirti Kandpal's first promo for Anupamaa

When asked about following the show, Sukirti added, "Yes, my mother watches the show surely. You have to live under a rock to not know about the show".

Sukirti Kandpal on meeting Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly

Sukirti shared, "I met Rupali Mam the first day, and we said hi to each other. She's a very sweet person, and she made me feel comfortable. My first interaction with Gaurav was at the screen test, and we just spoke about Uttarakhand and did the scene. It was jolly."

Advertisement

Sukirti Kandpal on trolls

While the earlier character who played a third wheel in the Anuj-Anupamaa love story, Maya (Chhavi Pandey), faced trolls and hatred, we asked Sukirti if she was up for the same.

Sukirti Kandpal said, "I don't think about what happened with other characters and tracks; I only concentrate on my own work as I don't think it's a productive thing to do. Also, every character has its own charm, so I'm not assuming what'll happen. I can get trolled; it's possible, but then it is part of the package."

She further added, "Trollers are silent admirers. They have a love-hate relationship with you. Can't live with us and they definitely can't live without us. It's cute."

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Adhya knowing about Joshi Ben being Anupamaa, and she doesn't want Anuj to meet her again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya reveals being star-struck seeing Rupali Ganguly at Anupamaa sets