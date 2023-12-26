EXCLUSIVE: Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya reveals being star-struck seeing Rupali Ganguly at Anupamaa sets

Anupamaa has been in the news lately for the expected leap in the show. The show has undergone major changes post leap. While there are a few additions, some actors are also seen missing from the scene.

The show's story has taken a drastic turn as Anupamaa has landed in America. Anuj Kapadia is also in America and has developed business internationally over the span of four to five years. Aurra Bhatnagar plays the teenager Anu in the show. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Aurra spoke at length about being a part of the show and more.

Aurra Bhatnagar recalls meeting Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly for the first time

Sharing her first interactions with the lead couple Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa, Aurra said, "I met Gaurav sir during my mock-shoot and before we performed the scene we spoke a little about the names that we would call each other with. He told me that I could call him Pops while he said he would call me Kiddo. We already bonded on the first day of meeting which reflects on screen as well."

Talking about meeting Rupali Ganguly, Aurra mentioned that she was star-stuck and was speechless.



Aurra added, "Well, when I first met Rupali Ma'am on the sets, I stood still and was starstruck for a while. I remember, my previous set was just opposite her set and I'd often see her and adore her. After a while, I went to her and told her that I was playing Aadhya. She instantly gave a nice reaction and met me warmly."

Aurra Bhatnagar on the experience of shooting for Anupamaa

The Barrister Babu actress said, "When I was offered the role of Aadhya, I was quite excited and was looking forward to it as I haven't played a character like that before. Aadhya is very fun-loving and goofy. She is also emotional. People will know more about her as the shoe progresses. I'm also not too sure about the graph of the character."

She added, "On the sets of Anupamaa, work doesn't seem like work. It's so liberating and positive that you don't feel like you're working for long hours."

Aurra Bhatnagar on Aadhya's look in Anupamaa

Sharing her thoughts about Aadhya's look in Anupamaa, Aurra said, "As Bondita in Barrister Babu, I had to wear heavy sarees, make-up, and pieces of jewelry which used to get quite exhausting. However, Aadhya is a today's girl. She wears casual clothes, it gets very comfortable and breezy. The best part is that she often keeps her hair open. I love the look. Also, the fact that I can even nap wearing these clothes, adds to why I'm loving it all the more (laughs)."

Aadhya's character graph in Anupamaa

Before the leap, Malti Devi had manipulated Choti Anu against Anupamaa. To make matters worse, Choti Anu thought that Anupamaa left her in the car when they met with an accident. She misunderstands and starts to dislike Anupamaa and thus, she also changes her name to Aadhya, so that she is not reminded of Anupamaa's ignorant behavior and lack of love towards her.

In the upcoming episodes, Aadhya gets irritated when Anuj calls her 'Choti'.

As Aurra Batnagar stepped into the show as Choti Anu, previous child actress Asmi Deo exited the show.

