Friendship Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani on if girl and guy can be friends, breakup with them and more

Rithvik Dhanjani, a well-known actor recognized for his unwavering support for friends in all situations, shared his insights on the significance of friendship with Pinkvilla on the occasion of Friendship Day. During the exclusive conversation, he discussed the importance of having friends in one's life, navigating through friendship breakups, addressing the dynamics of a girl's and a guy's friendship, and also delved into various other related topics.

As per your personal experience, why is it crucial to have friends in life?

I think for me friends are the family that I have chosen while I have been in Mumbai, away from everyone. And these are the people we invest our time and our love and ourselves in so much that they practically shape who we become, who we are, and where we're going to be. You know, it's very rightly said that to know where a person can reach, you just need to see the five people that he or she probably hangs out with. And I believe having the right kind of friends around is crucial and important for life.

Has it ever been that you've gone to a musical night and missed your friends terribly upon hearing the song, 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan?' If yes, can you please take us through that experience?

It has been so many, so many such nights where this song will play and I will immediately miss my friends. And the first thing that I will obviously do is pick up my video call and I will call them no matter where I am, no matter what time it is. And yeh gaana sunaunga, aur yeh gaana gaunga bhi aur unko yaad dilaunga (I'll make them listen to the song, even sing for them and make them remember me). That's how grateful and how thankful I am that they're a part of my life. And no, this was not too long ago. This happened three days ago. Gaana koi aur tha lekin feeling exactly yehi thi. (The song was a different one but the feeling was exactly the same)

Who is your 4 AM friend?

I'm blessed to have more than just one 4:00 am friend. And I can take a few names. Ravie (Dubey) is one of them, Arryaman (Seth) being one, and the other one, Pouta (Pryanca Talukdar). These are the 2-3 people that sort of come to my mind.

Have you ever had a friendship breakup? How did you get through the phase?

Dosti mai breakup hota hai jab aap kayi saalon se baat nahi karte, (Yes, breakups happen in friendship when you haven't spoken to someone for years and years) and then one fine day when we meet, we regret not keeping in touch with them. Yes, aise breakup hue hai (Yes, I've had such kind of breakups) and I feel the only way to heal is just to let the friends breathe. Let them be who they are and who they want to be and how they feel and where they are in life right now. Eventually, they will come around.

Advertisement

Can a guy and a girl be best friends?

Obviously, a guy and a girl can be best friends and I'm a living example of it. I have friends who are so thick and so close to me, and this is very much, very much, very much possible.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 EXCLUSIVE: Jodhpuris, scarf and more; decoding Amitabh Bachchan's CLASSIC style