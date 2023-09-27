EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti and Twinkle Arora approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11

Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is all set to launch its eleventh season. The show has been in the news for the change of platform where it will be telecast. The show is set to return to its original channel for the eleventh season. The announcement promo of the show is out and viewers are quite looking forward to the show. In the previous season, Gunjan Sinha won the trophy, beating the popular Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh. For the upcoming season of the show, actors like Sumbul Touqeer, Ulka Gupta, and Ayesha Singh are reported to be approached for the show. Pinkvilla reported about reality TV star Shiv Thakare being approached for the show and he officially confirmed the same. Now, we've exclusively learned about two leading actresses in talks for the show.

Surbhi Jyoti and Twinkle Arora

Surbhi Jyoti of Qubool Hai fame has been approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 while Udaariyaan fame Twinkle Arora is also in talks for the show. A close source revealed that makers are keen on having both actresses onboard, however, they are yet to sign the contract.

Have a look at Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 announcement promo

About Surbhi Jyoti and Twinkle Arora

Surbhi gained immense popularity with her first show on Indian television, Qubool Hai. She became a household name with her character Zoya Farooqui. She was later a part of projects like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Tanhaiyyan, and Qubool Hai 2.0 among others. Twinkle did a couple of projects in the Punjabi industry before bagging the lead role of Nehmat in Udaariyaan.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa format

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is a celebrity dance-based reality show wherein celebrities from different walks of life participate and are assigned a choreographer partner. The contestants perform in front of three renowned judges and they mark them on the basis of their performance. The previous season of the show was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar while the ever-so-funny Maniesh Paul took the responsibility of a host of the show.

Well, we tried contacting Surbhi and Twinkle but they remained unavailable for comment.

