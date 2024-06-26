EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Doriyaann CONFIRMED to end on THIS date; Manoj Chandila will enter for last leg of drama

Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann has been in the news lately for the major twist in the show as the lead character of the show Sahiba died. The actress who played the character, Himanshi Parashar was retained in the show for a brand new character.

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the show's closure and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learned confirmed news about the show certainly going off-air.

Teri Meri Doriyaann to telecast the last episode on THIS date

A source close to the project has revealed that the Teri Meri Doriyaann team will soon conclude the shoot of the show while the last episode of the show is slated to telecast on July 14, 2024.

Yes, you read that right! Looks like the major twists that the makers brought in favor of the show, couldn't connect with the audiences resulting in decreased TRPs. We've also learned that makers have roped in a new character who will support the show's wrap-up storyline.

Take a look at a recent promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Manoj Chandila to enter Teri Meri Doriyaann

Pinkvilla also has exclusive information about actor Manoj Chandila entering the show as an antagonist which will help the storyline of the show to conclude. Chandila will play the character of Gurnoor's (Himanshi Parashar) ex-husband Zorawar. Angad will help Gurnoor deal with her issues with Zorawar.

Advertisement

A recent twist in Teri Meri Doriyaann

After Sahiba's tragic death, Akeer and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) were distraught. However, they were flabbergasted to see Sahiba's lookalike Gurnoor, a singer trying to find a job as a music teacher. Akeer felt comfort in Gurnoor's company and grew closer to her. Angad also couldn't resist himself but felt a connection with her.

Coming back to Manoj Chandila's entry into the show, we contacted the actor but he remained unavailable for comment.

The show also features actors like Gauri Tonk and Tushar Dhembla among others.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria aka Angad on Sahiba's death in show; 'Entire unit was emotional'