EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria speaks about his visually impaired character Darsh in ANNS; Calls it challenging

Vijayendra Kumeria is currently seen in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. He has shared his feeling for the role he is essaying.

Star Plus’s popular show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has created a special place in the hearts of the audience. The lead characters Darsh played by Vijayendra Kumeria and Nandini (essayed by Richa Rathore) chemistry is winning hearts from their performance. The show is keeping the audience glued to the TV screen because of its storyline. However, not many know that the lead actor had left his aviation career to fulfill his acting dream. From Chotti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Udaan, Naagin 4 to Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS), the actor feels blessed that his journey so far has been good.

Talking about his character in the serial, the actor confessed that he found playing visually impaired character one of the most difficult characters in his career till now. “To perform a character whose problems, way of thinking, emotions, are unknown to you is quite tough. I’ve never done so much research for any character as I’ve done for Darsh. I’m thankful for all the positive feedback we’ve been receiving… I feel grateful to all my fans for giving so much love and respect. Their support has made me who I am today. I wish them good health always,” he added.

Sharing his thoughts about the pandemic, he said that staying positive is a must but a challenge. “I’m busy working and keep myself occupied. I maintain a positive attitude and a good atmosphere on the set. I don’t watch the news for more than 30 minutes a day. I am a positive person naturally, so it’s not very difficult for me to keep calm or be positive in most of the situations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor, who has a production house, is now planning to launch an OTT channel for youth. He will soon announce the same. “I’ve worked hard and even now I’ve the same passion of a newcomer. Thankfully my luck favoured. I’ve been getting great opportunities and hope the same shall continue in the future too. As an actor I’m always ready to experiment, I never get satisfied when it comes to my performance, even when working on the look of my character or anything I do. I always want to improve myself,” he concluded.

