Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaan is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track revolves around Diljeet abducting Akeer and blackmailing Sahiba to marry him or else he will harm her son Akeer.

Angad knows that Akeer is his son and wants him back anyhow. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Angad and Sahiba will plan a move against Diljeet to prove that he is their son.

Sahiba and Angad's major plan

Diljeet has taken the police in his confidence and has claimed that Angad and his family are lying about Akeer belonging to the Brar family. Police asked Angad for proof about Akeer being his son but Angad had no proof to provide and thus the cops let Akeer stay with Diljeet. However, Diljeet is using Akeer against Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and the Brar family. Now, in the forthcoming episodes, the Brar family will come together to conspire against Diljeet.

Angad, Sahiba along with the Brar's will fool Diljeet and sneak Akeer out. They will try to get a DNA test of Akeer and Angad done which may prove that he is Angad's son. However, it will be exciting to see if they'll be able to pull out such an elaborate plan or not.

Furthermore, in Teri Meri Doriyaan, Sahiba agrees to get married to Diljeet. However, a major twist will take place which will turn the course of the story.

Diljeet Insulted Manveer Brar

In the previous episode of Teri Meri Doriyaan, Diljeet insulted Angad's mother Manveer Brar, and forced her to clean the floor if they wished for Akeer's safety. Shocked by Diljeet's order, Angad and Sahiba retaliated, however, thinking about the family's grandson, Manveer adhered to Diljeet and took the insult, leaving everyone distraught. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) was deeply affected by her mother's insult.

Angad to kill Diljeet

After seeing his mother get insulted, Angad went to a local alcohol joint and got drunk. He spoke to a fellow people present there about his situation and they told him that he should kill Diljeet. In the inebriated state, Angad was determined to kill Diljeet. Meanwhile, Sahiba and Garry went to look for him. They got to know about Angad's plan from the alcohol shop and they ran towards Diljeet's house.

Angad purchased a gun from a goon and went ahead to kill Diljeet. However, in the nick of time, Sahiba and Garry stopped him from doing the same.

Teri Meri Doriyaan before leap story

Just before the recent leap in Teri Meri Doriyaan, Angad and Sahiba reunited and consummated their marriage. Sahiba announced her pregnancy to Angad and they were quite elated. However, Angad blamed Sahiba for his father's death and learned about her miscarriage. He gave her a divorce and asked her to leave him.

Sahiba realized that one of her babies survived the accident and she was still pregnant. She called Angad to inform the same but he couldn't hear the truth of her pregnancy and brushed her off by hanging up. All these years, Sahiba believed that Angad heard her but still abandoned her and her baby.

She became friends with Diljeet and he gave Sahiba's son (Akeer), his name. After years, Diljeet falls deeply in love with Sahiba and wants to marry her. He is obsessed with her and doesn't want to let go of Akeer's love from his life. He is hell-bent on getting Sahiba to marry him.

