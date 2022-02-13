EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria and Ankit Siwach share their Valentine’s Day memories

Love is in the air. Couples are getting ready to make their February 14 an amazing experience. The day, according to many, is not just about couples, it has everything to do with love that can be for your mother, sister, father, brother or friend. Television actors like Vijayendra Kumeria and Ankit Siwach share when was the first time they came to know about the occasion, and the significance of the day in their lives. They also talk about how they are planning to make the most of Valentine’s Day this year.

Vijayendra Kumeria said, “I was in school and very young and heard about valentines day for the first time in this movie called Dil Toh Pagal hai. For me, it's a day dedicated to love. I do celebrate it but I also believe that one particular day for love is not enough and it's also a marketing strategy. However, I still think it's for couples.. for other relationships you have other days specially dedicated, why steal away their importance. Let Valentine’s be romantic and for me, it's dedicated to my wife only. If Preeti and I are in the same city then for sure we go out for a romantic dinner or I’ll cook something for a change.”

Ankit Siwach also added, “I first heard the actual story behind Valentine’s Day during school days, there was a special session explaining why it is celebrated and what is the significance behind it, it was later when I realised how it is perceived differently by many. I have never been a fan of “special” days, I believe that if you keep one day in a year as the most special one, it somehow brings down the value of rest of the days, everyday should be equally special when it comes to celebrating love. As I said, life is all about spreading love, no boundaries, no apprehensions. This Valentine would be with my family in Meerut. I have been shooting in Delhi for my upcoming show, so my family will be my valentine this year.”

