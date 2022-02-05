EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Kumeria on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Naagin 6 and Tejasswi Prakash

Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya starrer Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will premiere on Sony TV on Monday, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the show’s leading man opened up on this upcoming drama show, his co-star, and Naagin 6. He informs that soon after completing his previous show he got a call for Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. “After the first screen test the makers showed their interest and confidence in me to play Arman Oberoi who is a successful, charming, witty, confident and a manipulative TV producer,” says Kumeria.

Vijayendra has been a part of many popular TV shows in the past and he states that he has worked very hard to get where he is today. “The first year was just about giving auditions. I think I learnt acting by giving auditions itself as I was practically giving auditions and doing screen tests every second day. Things took time but then it started falling in place and good work keeps coming my way now,” informs the actor.

His co-star Vidhi was a part of the latest season of Bigg Boss. Kumeria shares that while he has never been a contestant on the show, he has been on it a couple of times in the past to promote his work. “I personally don’t watch Bigg Boss. But yes, when I got to know about Vidhi participating in the reality show, I did want her to go a long way and I did support her as she is a friend,” he says.

Meanwhile, he has also been a part of an earlier season of Naagin, which is now making a comeback with its sixth season with Tejasswi Prakash headlining the show. Reacting on the same, Vijayendra says, “My best wishes for Ekta Kapoor and the whole team. I don’t know Tejasswi personally but I am sure she must have been chosen for her talent and fan following, both. May the show do really well. All the best to the team.”

