EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares her favorite memory of Diwali

Today (November 12), we celebrate the most awaited and the auspicious festival of Diwali. The festival is celebrated with utmost zeal across India and the entertainment fraternity also plans special celebrations for the festival. Recently, Television popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and actor Ankit Gupta got chatty with Pinkvilla and spoke about their Diwali celebrations and much more.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares favorite Diwali memory:

In an exclusive conversation with us, Ankit Gupta asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about her favorite memory of Diwali. The actress then shared, "Ankit, my favorite memory of Diwali is celebrating the festival with family and I think that is my best Diwali. It is because as everyone knows we are six siblings and it is very difficult for all of us to gather in one place. However, on Diwali, we somehow manage our time and meet. It is the only festival where we all meet anyhow and celebrate the festival."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Gupta's exclusive interview here-

Speaking about her best memory of Diwali, the Bigg Boss 16 fame added, "The best memory of Diwali is jumping on the firecracker (chakri) while bursting crackers with my brothers and sisters. Ohh I love it! I don't think there is anything more fun than this."

Ankit Gupta then asks Priyanka whether she was among the mischief kids who busted crackers in their hands and then threw them away. Priyanka then mentioned, "You know how mischievous and that I am mischief (both laugh). So yes, but I didn't do this."

Apart from this, Ankit and Priyanka also played a fun Diwali competition with us, and after a few rounds, Priyanka was declared as the winner.

Speaking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's stardom, the actress rose to fame after playing the lead role in Udaariyaan. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. However, success kissed her feet after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and gained a huge fan following.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss, Priyanka has been a part of several music videos with Ankit Gupta, Randeep Hooda and more.

