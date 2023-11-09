Bigg Boss: Late Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz to Rubina Dilaik-Jasmin Bhasin; 6 friendships that turned sour

Bigg Boss 17 has garnered much attention, with housemate relationships taking unpredictable turns. While some bonds remain heartwarming, others have deteriorated under pressure. Actresses Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma entered with a pre-existing friendship from working together previously. However, despite predictions they would be allies, tensions have emerged putting their bond to the test.

Pinkvilla brings to you a few bonds from Bigg Boss that started as friendship but fell apart after a while.

Bigg Boss 13- Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss season 13 has been one of the most successful seasons of the show. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz formed a brotherly bond. There were many instances wherein Asim proved to be a close friend to Shukla and there were many moments where Sidharth treated Riaz as a younger brother.

However, with time there was a major rift between the duo and they had many massive fights. From pushing each other to crossing the line of respect in arguments, they did it all. The ardent fans of the show wished to see #Sidsim (Sidharth- Asim) together throughout the show.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17's friends turned foe Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 14- Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin

TV's popular faces from Bigg Boss 14 got along pretty well in the beginning of the show. Rubina stood by Jasmin in her difficult times. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan mentioned that Rubina instigated a fight between Jasmin and Rahul.

Khan stated that Jasmin could've handled the fight better if Rubina hadn't pumped her up. Jasmin and Rubina's friendship slowly and steadily started to drift. At one point in time, they were totally against each other.

Bigg Boss 14- Devoleena and Rashmi

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were a part of season 13, however, the duo entered Bigg Boss 14 as challengers. They were best of friends in the previous season and fans lovingly called them #DevoShmi.

However, in Bigg Boss 14, the duo locked horns and went totally against each other. They had some ugly fights too.

Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 was quite successful. Contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam had quite a bumpy ride in the show. The duo started as friends and were there for each other against the rest of the contestants. However, Archana had commented Priyanka was handling the kitchen unhygienically and this created a big rift between the two.

Both were very strong in the season and always believed in taking a stand for themselves. When they got back later, they couldn't maintain the friendship like before.

Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Another most talked about trio of Bigg Boss 16 was Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The trio were great friends in the beginning of the show. However, it was speculated that Sumbul wanted to be around Shalin while he wanted to be with Tina.

After a lot of drama, Sumbul detached herself from Shalin and Tina and joined another group of friends, fondly called 'Mandali'. Shalin and Tina remain friends for a few weeks after that. However, things went berserk between the duo and they decided to not be associated with each other.

Bigg Boss 16's Gautam Singh Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

As per a piece of insider news, Gautam Singh Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Bigg Boss 16 were handled by the same publicist and thus were friends from before. They also remained friends and supported each other for a few weeks in the show.

However, their bond started to get affected by the game strategies and they decided to play from different groups.

Bigg Boss OTT- Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty

Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty were quite pally at the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Shamita mentioned that her friend mentioned that Divya could be a nice contestant and that she should be friends with her. However, within a week, their friendship went down the drain.

Divya believed Shamita was too dominating while Shamita had the same views about Divya. While the duo tried to sort out their differences on several occasions, they couldn't be on the same page.

Shamita also had issues with her special friend Raqesh Bapat spending time with Divya.

Bigg Boss OTT 2- Bebika Durve and Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was quite successful. Elvish Yadav won the trophy while other contestants of the show also made a mark through their presence in the show. In the beginning of the season, Bebika Durve and Manisha Rani connected very well. They used to feel a little left out as most of the contestants were from TV backgrounds.

With time, their bond fell apart and they went against each other. There were times when Bebika said hurtful things to Manisha and vice versa.

