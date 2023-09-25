EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘It was one of the biggest problems…’: Sumbul Touqeer on facing criticism over skin tone

Sumbul Touqeer took the internet by storm after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. From emerging as one of the strongest contestants to cementing a place for herself in the industry, the actress has proved her talent. She also earned a loyal fan base who supported her through thick and thin. While it's been some time since the actress has been seen in the fiction space, she will soon be seen essaying the role of an IAS officer in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Now, making some time from her busy schedule, the actress sat down for an exclusive conversation with us.

Sumbul Touqeer on facing criticism for her skin tone

In conversation with us, the actress took us through her journey in the industry and shared interesting anecdotes. On being asked to recall an incident that has proved to be a roadblock, Sumbul Touqeer shared she had not been stopped by anybody, but what she faced was different and it affected her mentally. She was quick to share, “Mere saath toh bohot alag tarah ke roadblocks the, ayesa nahi ki kisine roka mereko, but somewhere mentally, bohot zyada the because ye hota tha pehle. Thoda sa skin color leke pehle starting mein bohot huya, toh aapko shayad utna zyada affect na karey raste mein, but aapko mentally bohot zyada affect karta hain wo ki koi aapko skin color ke liye bolte hain ki you are not looking nice or anything, toh wo cheezein mujhe bohot zyada lagti thi, but dheere dheere karke when i got my pehle wala show, waha se sari cheezein khatam ho gayi. So, that was one of the biggest problems I faced in my life, in my career, till now. So, I think abhi (looking at her show's poster) toh mein uske agey nikal gayi hu, kaafi.”

Watch the full interview with Sumbul Touqeer here:

(With me, there were many different kinds of roadblocks, not like someone physically stopped me, but somewhere mentally, there were a lot because this used to happen earlier. In the beginning, there was a lot of concern about skin color, so maybe it didn't affect you that much on the outside, but mentally, it affected you a lot when someone would comment on your skin color, saying you don't look nice or anything like that. Those things used to affect me a lot, but slowly, when I got my first show, everything changed from there. So, that was one of the biggest problems I faced in my life and career, until now. So, I think I have moved beyond that now.)

To this, her co-star, Mishkat Varma nodded and showed his support. He added, "Of course."

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma's show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will go on air from today at 7:30 pm and will air from Monday to Friday.

