EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar REACTS to trolls calling her 'desperate' to be running after Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 gave fans a beautiful bond to ponder over namely Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, best known among their fans as 'AbhiYa'. The two garnered so much attention during their stint inside the house that they continued trending on social media and everywhere for many days, even after coming out of the house. Everyone had their hopes high that they would be the next much-adored couple, but the two went separate ways after the show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiya Shankar got candid and talked about Abhishek Malhan and the rumours spread by the fans.

Jiya Shankar on fans speculating about her chasing Abhishek Malhan

Jiya Shankar often replies to each of her fans and netizens on social media. When we asked her about this, the actress shared that she never experienced hate for stupid things. Netizens often trolled her over things that were not even related to her. Some fans also wrote on social media, “She is so desperate, she is running after Abhishek.” Clarifying these statements, the Pishachini actress shared, “I will never run behind a man, never in my life. I have everything that I want for myself and for my life. I can provide for myself, and for my family. I do all of my things all by myself. I just got myself a fucking fancy car. I love it. I am super proud of myself.”

Watch the full conversation with Jiya Shankar here

Further Jiya continued, “I am ticking all the boxes for myself, why will I run behind a man? Look at me. I don’t think anybody should run behind anybody, for that matter. Just do good in life, whoever has to come and stay in your life shall do that. So, ye do fandoms ke beech mein, mein kyun fasi hui hu, I have no idea and please, I request all these fandoms to get me out of this. I don’t want to be a part of this. I have my own identity. For that, even if I have this many people, I know they love me a lot. Don’t link me up with a guy I don’t have anything with." The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant concluded by saying that when she dates someone, she won't keep others guessing, she would be happy to flaunt the person.

