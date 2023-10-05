EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Patel discusses new movie Darran Choo and battling TV star stereotypes

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel is seen as one of the most known actors in the television industry. The actor debuted on television in 2007 and since then he has never looked back. He has also ventured into movies but his character from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got him to become a fan favorite as Raman Bhalla. The actor recently announced his debut film Darran Choo which is set to be released on October 13. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor shared many instances about his journey, his upcoming movie, and television actors being typecasted.

Karan Patel shares some snippets about his movie Darran Choo

Upon being asked if it was high time that he came in front of the lens and what made him say yes to the movie, Karan says, "Honestly, our film's director Bharat, he did the screenplay and directed the film. We got in touch with him to get his opinion on a script that I got for another film. He said that this script should have this and that thing. This should be done this way. Later we had a meeting with the director and writer of the movie but that did not work out Bharat was like I have a subject and I said Sunna fir (let listen)and I liked it, so that's how it happened."

He continues, "I was like this is amazing. What Darran Choo means is something that we all through in our lives. He is not someone who has encouraged many people or an entire nation for a change but a common man who is trying tackle his fears differently irrespective of the fact what is supposed to be done."

Karan gives his opinion on being typecast as a TV actor

Karan Patel also gave his opinion about the TV actors being categorised as a done too much TV. He says, "This feedback is very common. It's a bitter, harsh but honest truth that is seen in our industry. There is a barrier between a TV face and a film face. Now people say that the barrier between TV and movies has been brought down but I call it bu******. It is still there. It used to happen in regional cinema until they were outcasted to make their own identity and then we accepted them with open arms. One question that keeps me bugging is that if you think that a TV actor is overexposed on TV then don't you think that's why the audience is coming back to him every day for 365 days."

He continues, "If I an overexposed face, coming for 365 days for 5 years; then this is not an overexposed face, then that face is something that is selling. If a product becomes popular then the supply doesn't stop, you keep continuing that in the market."

For the unversed, Karan was seen in Shootout in Wadala in a secondary role but this is the first time he will be seen in a lead role.

