EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ravie Dubey shares his thoughts about being labelled a 'TV actor'

Ravie Dubey is a popular name in the showbiz industry. Starting his acting career in 2006 with the parallel lead role of Ravi Agarwal in the DD National television show Stree... Teri Kahaani, the actor has been part of numerous TV shows. He came into the limelight with the shows Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. The actor-turned-producer is currently exploring other mediums and has captivated the viewers with his acting skill. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ravie Dubey sat down to share his journey.

Ravie Dubey on being labeled as 'TV actor'

On being asked if Ravie faced any challenges when he went to explore other mediums, the Matsya Kaand actor shared, "TV tag koi bura tag nahi hai, wo achha tag hai. Hum toh, for me and Sargun, television has been our natural backbone. Jo riyaz aapko TV data hai, wo aur koi medium de nahi sakta.There's no such thing as bonded script because you get your scripts 5 minutes before." Talking about how television polishes the acting skills of an actor, Ravie added, "It is the only medium of appointment viewing where I have to invite you in front of my television screen every morning or afternoon or evening at a certain time slot, I have to encourage you to drop whatever you are doing and come in front of TV to sample my performance or the content. There's no other medium that has this challenge. If there's a film on OTT, you can watch it at any time you want. Television ko agar aap learning ground k hisaab se rakhhoge toh ye itna sikhayega, you'll aways have an edge."

Watch the full conversation with Ravie Dubey here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ravie Dubey will be seen in the Hindi movie, Farradday. The movie is directed by Ankur Pajni. The first look of the movie created a lot of hype as it shows Ravie in a different look. He sports wrinkles on his face and a balding head in the poster.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan reunite as the latter visits the Bekaboo actor at his residence