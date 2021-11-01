Reasons why we loved the trailer of ‘Matsya Kaand’

MX Player’s latest 11 episodic web series - MX Original Series ‘Matsya Kaand’ comes across as an interesting and mind-boggling tale about a charming con artist who believes that every heist is an art borne out of his genius mind! The series, which is going to stream on November 18th, has released its trailer already and boy it looks more engrossing than we imagined!

In the trailer, it is revealed that ‘Matsya Kaand’ revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase where the sharp and shrewd conman (Ravii Dubey) plans some of the country's most daring cons, is being hunted by the cunning and tough cop - ACP Tejraj Singh (Ravi Kishan) and what happens in between is a series of unusual twists and turns.

Here’s why we are loving this pacey thriller and looking forward to the launch of this series:

Ravii Dubey in the lead role: In a never-seen-before avatar, Ravii Dubey as the protagonist is for sure winning our hearts! A charming thug who uses his brains as opposed to brawn, we see him don multiple characters to plan these robberies as fine pieces of art and as a con artist, Matsya (Ravii) is fierce, unafraid and likes to indulge in a new ‘kaand’ everytime.

Promising cast: Besides the main character, the series also has a promising star-studded cast which includes the very popular and talented Ravi Kishan and Piyush Mishra. Ravi Kishan is seen as ACP Tejraj Singh, a tough as nails cop who isn’t afraid to circumvent the system and whose main motive is to catch Matsya red-handed. The series also stars Zoya Afroz, Madhur Mittal, Rajesh Sharma and Naved Aslam amongst others in key roles and is directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

Unusual plotline: The fact that ‘Matsya Kaand’ is not a typical thief-and-police story makes it even more interesting. Both the conman and his robberies are quite different from the usual ones that we are aware of. Since no robbery is like the previous or next one, the whole story becomes even more enticing as it leaves us wondering what the conman is going to do next!

Unsolved mystery: Towards the end of the trailer, Ravii Dubey says that “Money is just a medium, not the destination. My destination is far”. This line serves as a major cliffhanger in the entire plot because it leaves us wondering what his destination after all is. Has he planned something much bigger than robberies or is it just a medium to achieve something completely different?

