Surbhi Chandna, known for impressing viewers with her talent, has come a long way in the showbiz world. Over the years, the actress gained a massive fan following and carved a space in the hearts of the viewers. Currently, the actress is in the most amazing phase of her life as she recently got married to her long-time beau Karan Sharma. Karan and Surbhi have been in a relationship for more than 13 years and now they are officially husband and wife.

Last year, Surbhi Chandna achieved another milestone in her personal life as she became the owner of a beautiful abode. The actress purchased a spacious 1bhk apartment in Mumbai and designed it gorgeously, giving it a bohemian vibe. After buying the abode, Surbhi exclusively gave Pinkvilla a detailed tour of her stunning abode.

Take a tour of Surbhi Chandna's spacious abode:

Entrance:

What a stunning doorway! The brown rectangle door is adorned with glass squares that don't give a glimpse of the inside. Surrounding the entranceway is a sage green wall made of wooden planks arranged one below the other. The wooden wall features two beautiful lamps and a stylish nameplate that resembles a dreamcatcher. Additionally, there's a white vase that complements the overall aesthetics of the space.

Living Room:

Favorite corner:

Surbhi values aesthetics above all else in her home. She prefers attractive decor and avoids anything that appears unappealing. Her living room is beautifully adorned with artifacts and designs that showcase her impeccable taste. The color scheme of the room is primarily sage green and beige, with one corner in particular being Surbhi's favorite.

In this space, there is a stylish and elegant wooden bookshelf that houses an assortment of books, a journal, artifacts, and plants, among other things. The bookshelf is designed in such a way that it can be used as a small bar corner as well as a coffee corner, as it has a coffee machine installed.

Dining space:

This special space includes a two-seater wooden table and chair set, which can also be used as a dining table and a chill space. The beige wall of this special corner is adorned with several paintings, a small mirror, and a bohemian-looking picture of Surbhi, which adds to the theme of the space.

Lamps, plants, couch, passage:

Surbhi's home has a lot of natural elements, which is why she has created a corner in her living room with plants and a jute lamp. She shared that she bought the jute lamp from Bandra while she was working on the set of Sherdill Shergill, as her house was still under construction at that time. She used this lamp on the set and when the show ended, she decided to bring it to her home.

Surbhi showed us her L-shaped couch, which she loves to rest on while watching TV. The sofa has white and sage green cushions that complete the theme of the room. Her living room also has a small temple made of mango wood. There are paintings and plants on one of the walls, which also has a television.

There is a small passage that leads to the master bedroom and kitchen. Inside the passage, there is a wooden shelf that is adorned with many white and beige artifacts and plants. Additionally, there is a restroom for the guests which is also decorated in a beige color. The walls of the restroom are adorned with beautiful small paintings.

Kitchen:

Surbhi's kitchen is a small happy space with all the necessary amenities. The kitchen is designed in white, complemented with a few plants.

Bedroom:

Prepare to be awestruck by Ishqbaaz's actress' beautifully designed bedroom! The color theme is a stunning combination of beige and sage green, with wooden furniture, cute side lamps, white vases, bohemian-style wall hangings, floral printed cushions, and golden lights.

This space is perfect for spending time in. One of the room's walls boasts a magnificent printed wallpaper, while a few plants serve as wall hangings. The room features a small wardrobe made of wood and jute, a cabinet with a long-size mirror, and side tables made of jute. There is also a cute small shelf attached to a wall that was brought from Amsterdam.

Watch the video as Surbhi Chandna gives a tour of her abode:

Isn't her house mesmerizing? We just can't take our eyes off her comfy abode. Surbhi used sage green a lot in her abode as it symbolizes a calming effect and it is also her lucky color. She expresses her gratitude for owning her own space and calls it a 'humble abode.'

About Surbhi Chandna's marriage:

Surbhi Chandna was dating Karan Sharma for more than 13 years until they finally took the plunge. Reportedly, the two were neighbors before Surbhi established her career in the entertainment industry. It is said that Karan's mom played the cupid between them as she invited Surbhi over dinner due to which Karan and Surbhi started bonding.

What started as a friendship soon turned into a relationship and now finally they are married. Surbhi and Karan tied the knot in Chomu Palace, Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2, 2024, in the presence of their family and close friends.

Speaking about their pre-wedding festivities, Surbhi and Karan's roka ceremony happened last year on September 18. Surbhi and Karan's mehndi ceremony happened on March 1, in Jaipur at their wedding venue. The choorah and haldi ceremony took place on March 2 before the wedding.

