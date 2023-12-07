EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Hai Chahatein actors Bharat Ahlawat and Swati Sharma roped in for Ektaa Kapoor's next

Pinkvilla is back with interesting news from the television world. We strive hard to provide exclusive, genuine, and authentic updates from the entertainment world. The Television czarina Ektaa Kapoor is all set to bring yet another TV show for the audience's entertainment.

Bharat Ahlawat and Swati Sharma bag Ektaa Kapoor's next

Ektaa Kapoor is all set to roll out yet another TV show under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The show is said to be a mix of family drama and a love story. Actors Bharat Ahlawat and Swati Sharma who played each others' love interests in Yeh Hai Chahatein are all set to play lead couple in a new show by Balaji's hub.

Have a look at Swati Sharma's post on Instagram with the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Bharat Ahlawat and Swati Sharma confirm being a part of Balaji's new show

When contacted, Bharat confirmed the buzz and said, "Yes, I am doing the show, but I can't divulge any information about the show."

Meanwhile, Swati said, "Yes, I am doing the show. It is very exciting. However, I don't know any further details of the show or my character. We will get clarity in the coming weeks."

We asked Swati about reuniting with Bharat after Yeh Hai Chahatein, she said, "Yes, Bharat and I will reunite in the show. We played the characters of Mohit and Ishaani in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Fans called up #MohIni and it's exciting that we're paired with each other all over again. When we met each other during the look test, we were also pleasantly surprised."

Other shows by Balaji Telefilms currently on TV

Currently, shows produced by Ektaa Kapoor include Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka.