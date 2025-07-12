'Indian audiences aren't ready to have a pregnant host', Mini Mathur recalls being told this while expecting first child during Indian Idol 4

Mini Mathur is a popular face in the entertainment industry who has hosted numerous reality shows. The actress is best known for hosting Indian Idol, the popular singing reality show, which is also one of the longest-running reality shows. She was the host of this singing reality show for many seasons. Recently, Mini opened up on being told not to host Indian Idol as she was pregnant with her first child.

Mini Mathur reveals why she didn't host Indian Idol 4

In conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Mini Mathur was asked why she got bored with hosting Indian Idol. She instantly replied, "I didn't get bored with Indian Idol, they changed the host after Season 6."

Mini Mathur disclosed, "I was only upset with one thing, only once. When I was in Season 4, when I was expecting my daughter, they said 'I don't think Indian audiences are ready to have a pregnant host.'

The actress emphasised how her identity is linked with Indian Idol, and she was very popular as their host. She elaborated that internationally, there are pregnant hosts of all kinds of shows.

Mathur added, "I just felt very very upset. So what if I am pregnant? How does that change anything? That season I missed out on, and I came back in Season 6, but I was a little upset about that."

She mentioned that Season 6 was her last season. When asked if she decided to opt out of Indian Idol, Mini refused, saying, "I hadn't. They just changed the host, and I was okay with that."

Mini Mathur recalls being told to create a moment

Mini recalled how she was once asked to create a moment on a reality show, which left her frustrated. Recalling her stint in Indian Idol 1, Mini said, "When we started Indian Idol 1, there was no such thing as moment create karna hai. Moments got created because we were real, genuine. These things were happening in front of our eyes."

The actor continued, "We didn't structure them, we did engineer them. The moment you ask me to engineer an emotion and pretend that it just happened, I am out of it, I don't want to do it. Because I want to be real. I can't be an actor on a reality show."

She recalled being rattled by this incident and stated that many reality shows started copying each other and wanted to make audiences cry.

For the uninformed, Indian Idol's 15th season concluded on April 6, 2025.

