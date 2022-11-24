File No: 323 EXCLUSIVE: Saumya Tandon roped in to play a crucial role opposite Anurag Kashyap

Saumya Tandon is a prominent name in the entertainment world and has massive fan followers. The actress rose to fame after her stint in the hit sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, where she essayed the role of Anita Mishra aka Anita Bhabhi. Saumya was a part of the show for 5 long years and gained immense recognition and fame. Saumya is all set to shine on the screens again and this time she will be seen in Karthik K.'s upcoming directional File No. 323.

Karthik K. directional File No. 323 is touted to be one of the biggest upcoming films, which is set against the backdrop of economic fugitives in India. The film features Suniel Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, and Mughda Godse essaying pivotal roles. Now, sources close to the film inform Pinkvilla that Saumya Tandon has joined the star cast and will play Anurag Kashyap’s wife in the film. Anurag Kashyap is in the talks to play the role of Vijay Mallya.

Speaking about the characters, Suniel Shetty will play the leading role of a chartered accountant of a leading firm, which has access to all the financial mishaps that were taking place. On November 7, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Anurag Kashyap is in the talks to play the role of Vijay Mallya. Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, and Mughda Godse will also be seen essaying pivotal roles.

About File No. 323:

File No. 323 is said to be based on the financial misdoings of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. The film is produced by Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas, and Parth Raval. The shooting is currently in full swing in Mumbai and followed by scheduled in Europe. The team will shoot the film at a lavish scale, showcasing not just the economic crimes but also the lavish lifestyle of all offenders. File No. 323 will be a big-ticket release in 2023.