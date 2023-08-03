Happy Birthday Sunil Grover: 5 times comedian-actor left everyone in splits with his antics on Instagram

It's the birthday of your favorite comedian, Sunil Grover. Yes, the name needs no introduction. One of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry who never fails to make viewers laugh became a household name with the portrayal of Gutthi. He was also seen as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has been part of the industry for a very long time, but it's been some time since he has been seen on television screens. While he is busy with web shows and films, the comedian-actor keeps his fans entertained on social media.

Today, on his birthday, we look back at 5 times Sunil Grover left everyone in splits with his antics on Instagram.

Sunil Grover selling umbrellas

This photo shows Sunil Grover selling umbrellas on the street on a rainy day. He is seen wearing a raincoat and holding an umbrella and posed like he was selling an umbrella. What got the netizens laughing is the caption, "itni baarish, mera apna chhata bhi bik gaya." One user commented, "Kitne kaam badloge bhai dhandha ko time doh. (How many professions will you switch? Give the business some time)"

Sunil Grover talking about his daily routine

In this video, the comedian actor talks about how he spends his day when he stays at home. The hilarious video which is captioned, "Kya kiya aaj? ??" shows Sunil in a funny outfit. He wore a hat and tied the phone to his ear with a towel. If the video is not funny enough, wait till you hear him speaking about how spends all day drinking tea.

Sunil Grover selling potatoes and onions

Sunil Grover often steps into different professions and posts them on social media. This post shows him posing as if he is selling potatoes and onions. The caption reads, “Hamari Ataria!” The photo shows Sunil, sitting at a stall cross-legged, wearing a grey hoodie jacket and a pair of black trousers, having a bored expression. Heaps of potatoes and onions were lying before him. Many users jokingly commented, "Aloo kitne ka hai bhaiya? (How much for potatoes)" One commented about his attire and wrote, "Pants toh balen Cia Ga Ke lag rahe hain . Woh kitne ke diye bhai (Your pants look branded, how much did you sell it for?)"

Sunil Grover shares a relatable situation

The comedian never fails to make jokes out of any situation. This post shows him sitting in the bathtub wearing a white towel, fidgeting with the hand shower. The next photo captured him sitting under the shower giving an expression that proves he turned on the shower by mistake. The caption reads, "1…2…3… and thanda paani." Well, we have found ourselves in this situation at least once in our lives. The comments prove that many face this situation. One wrote, "Oh !!!! I thought it only happens with me."

Advertisement

Sunil Grover turning himself into meme

We saved the best for the last. When everyone is busy with curating their Cannes look, Sunil Grover also took part in his own way. He took Turkish-German actress Meryem Uzerli's outfit and morphed the face of his famous character, Gutthi from Comedy Night With Kapil on it. Well, someone who takes pleasure in turning himself into a meme surely knows how to make others laugh.

Pinkvilla wishes Sunil Grover a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants’ Net Worth: Pooja Bhatt to Abhishek Malhan; Explore their big fortunes