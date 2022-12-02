Happy 50th Birthday to the 'fit and fabulous' Kashmera Shah

Popular actress Kashmera Shah celebrates her 50th birthday today, December 2. Born on 2nd December 1972, the actress stepped into the showbiz world at a tender age and later rose to fame after her powerful moves in hit item songs. Kashmera started her journey as a model at the age of 16, and by the age of 23 the actress did numerous modeling assignments and went on to gain recognition. She first bagged her dance number in a Telugu film and then, starred in her first item song in Sanjay Dutt's film Vaastav. Not only this, but Kashmera has also acted in several hit films such as Yes Boss (1997), Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000) and Wake Up Sid (2009). She also starred in several hit Marathi films and impressed the audience. Over the years, the actress has been a part of several daily soaps and reality shows. Kashmera was a part of Bigg Boss 1 (2006), Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl (2010) and Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 (2011), and others and also won the hearts of the audience with her unfiltered behavior.

Thus, the diva has ruled the screens with her talent, and her good looks have also been the talk of the town. Kashmera is very active on her social media handle and often treats her followers with glamorous photos and videos. On her birthday, let's look at 'fit and fabulous' Kashmera's PICS:

Kashmera Shah's personal life: Speaking about her personal life, Kashmera Shah is married to popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. Both the actors met while shooting for a film in 'Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya'. Krushna and Kashmera had a very hush-hush wedding and had kept it under wraps for a few years. Kashmera was once quoted saying that they got married in the US with a thought to see how things go between them, and in case the marriage didn’t work out, they would quietly get divorced and get on with their lives. But fortunately, as time passed, their relationship grew stronger, and now they are tagged as the coolest couple in the showbiz world. Despite their age gap, the duo stands out to be one of the strongest and most romantic pairs in the industry. Krushna and Kashmera welcomed twin baby boys, Rayaan and Krushaang, through surrogacy in 2017. At present, Krushna and Kashmera are busy hosting a popular chat show titled Bigg Buzz, which airs on Voot. Pinkvilla team wishes Kashmera Shah a very Happy Anniversary!

