Bigg Buzz EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16's Manya Singh opens up on Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's 'Fake friendship'

Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on October 1 as host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan introduced and welcomed all the contestants. To add more spice to this reality show, the digital medium of Colors, that is Voot, introduced another weekly property titled 'Bigg Buzz.' The show showcases the Big Boss fan family (Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek) interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants. Bigg Boss contestants, give the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of Bigg Boss with some extra spice.

This week’s special guest on Bigg Buzz is the second eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Manya Singh. Her equation with Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta was very questionable inside the house. On being asked what she feels about the friendship of Priyanka and Ankit, Manyarevealed that they are more than friends outside the house, and they are creating this idealistic romance as a game strategy.

Manya Singh on Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's bond:

Manya Singh said, “I think their friendship is absolutely fake, they are definitely a couple from the outside and are hiding their feelings on the show. I believe that this can also be a part of their game strategy. Basically they’re trying to build a plot which starts off as a friendship and develops into love so that the audience finds it more convincing. They are behaving like a couple only so it's very hard to believe that they are just friends and nothing more than that.”

About Bigg Buzz:

Bigg Buzz is hosted by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. Bigg Buzz started on October 9 on Voot and airs every Sunday on the digital platform.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The show witnessed its first elimination when popular actress Sreejita De was evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode, Manya Singh had to bid adieu to the show and got evicted. Now the contestants locked in Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.