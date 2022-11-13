Bigg Buzz EXCLUSIVE: Gori Nagori comments on Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare's fight: 'He instigated her'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences' hooked with their high-octane drama. The show has witnessed several evictions in the past few weeks. After being evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestants then get an opportunity to share their unfiltered opinions and reveal exclusive scoops on Bigg Buzz. Bigg Buzz showcases the Big Boss fan family (Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek) interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants.

This week's special guest on Bigg Buzz is Bigg Boss 16's recently evicted contestant Gori Nagori. Gori dropped some inside gossip about the house in a candid conversation with Bigg Buzz host Krushna Abhishek. She revealed that Shiv Thakare was equally at fault in the fight with Archana Gautam. Gori said, "Shiv is not entirely innocent in the fight with Archana. He instigated her a lot, and all of the contestants took advantage of it to their obvious benefit." She also added, “Shiv and I were good friends, and I wanted him to win, but we had disagreements and didn't speak to each other until last week.”

About Bigg Buzz:

Bigg Buzz is hosted by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. Bigg Buzz started on October 9 on Voot and airs every Sunday on the digital platform.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The 13 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan. The evicted contestants of the 16th season are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.