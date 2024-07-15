Hina Khan remembers her father amid ongoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer; writes 'Miss you'

Hina Khan has been optimistic about recovering ever since she informed her fans about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis. For the last few days, the actor has been sharing social media posts detailing her chemotherapy sessions, surviving the tough phase, and the support she is receiving from her well-wishers. Only recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her official Instagram handle and shared that she is missing her father amid cancer treatment.

Hina Khan remembers her father

On her Instagram story, Hina Khan posted a picture of a photo frame with a collage of pictures with her dad. Expressing her sorrow, she wrote, "Miss You." In the photo, we can also spot the Bigg Boss 11 runner-up's palm with a white bandage on it. Even the collage frame had 'Daddy's strong girl' written on it.

Have a look at her story:

Hina Khan's post for her mother

On July 13, the Shinda Shinda No Papa actor shared several pictures with her mother from the day she told her about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. In the photo, Hina's mother was seen holding her in her arms, providing comfort. It reflects tender moments between the two.

Dropping the photos, Hina Khan wrote, "A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children. This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain. A Superpower in which Mothers excel always. Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength."

Advertisement

Have a look at the post here:

Hina Khan's stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

It was on June 28 that Hina Khan posted a long note informing fans about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. A few days later, she also shared a video of herself getting a pixie cut. Her industry friends and co-actors have shown much love and support. Hina even penned a gratitude note, thanking those who were wishing her strength and power.

We wish Hina Khan a speedy recovery.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Shark Ritesh Agarwal and Rajiv Adatia condemn attack on former US President