Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal pens an appreciation note for her as she battles stage 3 breast cancer

Ever since Hina Khan revealed of been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, fans, friends and everyone have been showering good wishes and blessings on her. As the actress battles this tough phase of her life, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has been standing beside her like a solid rock.

Today, showing his love for her and appreciating her Rocky shared a heartfelt social media post.

Rocky Jaiswal showers love on GF Hina Khan:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rocky Jaiswal dropped three pictures of Hina Khan where she is seen wearing a cloth and holding a spoon and a crab cracker. Sharing this post, he wrote, "When she smiles the lights are brighter.. when she’s Happy Life makes sense.. When she’s With Me .. I live a lot more .. When I am with her .. Nothing Matters more …"

Revealing their weekend plans, Rocky Jaiswal further shared, "Cooked her favourite meal .. it’s a Weekend special for my love ..@realhinakhan (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Rocky Jaiswal's post here-

Reacting to this post, Hina Khan commented, "YOU (mending heart emoji)."

Speaking about Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's love tale, the two fell in love while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have been going headstrong since then. Initially, their relationship started as friendship but soon romance sparked between them when Rocky appeared on Bigg Boss 11 and proposed to Hina. The two have been audiences' favorite couple and receive immense love from their fans.

About Hina Khan's battle with cancer:

On June 28, Hina Khan shared the heartbreaking news with her fans that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is facing this ordeal with bravery and optimism. Since then, everyone has been showering love for her and has been praying for her speedy recovery.

Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Juhi Parmer, Niti Taylor, Ayesha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shraddha Arya, Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Rajiv Adatia, Rohan Mehra and many others wished Hina a speedy recovery and showered their love and blessings on her.

