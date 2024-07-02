Ishita Dutta talks about mom guilt living in her mind and heart ‘rent-free’; reveals what triggered it recently

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of depression.

Despite being away from screens for a long time, Ishita Dutta has kept her fans engaged through social media posts which now majorly boasts of her new phase in life. The actress joined the motherhood club in July last year and since then, she has been dropping delightful content showcasing her bond with baby boy Vaayu, various peculiarities of being a mother, etc.

Recently, Ishita took a short work trip leaving behind her little munchkin at home. She later opened up on experiencing mom guilt.

Ishita Dutta reflects upon mom’s guilt

Ishita Dutta uploaded a story on her official Instagram handle wherein she is seen shedding light on the common issue of mom guilt.

The story features a selfie of Ishita. The diva appears beautiful in a no-makeup look and casual outfit. Alongside the frame, she penned a note highlighting her state of mind.

The Drishyam actress wrote, “Travelling for work hits different now. Happy to be back doing what I love the most but leaving my baby home makes me so sad. Not to mention the mom’s guilt which seems to be living rent-free in my head, my heart. Happiness is knowing it’s a very short trip and I will have him in my arms soon. #momslifebelike.”

Take a look at Ishita Dutta’s Instagram story here:

When Ishita Dutta spilled beans on postnatal depression

While divulging valuable insights on motherhood, Ishita once disclosed suffering from severe postpartum depression. She narrated, “I would cry for hours not knowing what happened. Additionally, I used to stress out due to Vaayu’s colic issue. So, sab mil milake kafi halat kharab ho gayi thi.”

The 33-year-old actress emphasized the importance of support while battling the medical condition and credited her family for helping her come out of it.

About Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta kicked off her journey in showbiz with a south film titled Chanakyudu. Following this, the actress forayed into TV. She did shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay, and Bepanah Pyaar among others.

Ishita made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in 2015’s Drishyam. She also starred in the sequel of the film which was released in 2022.

On the personal front, Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. The duo welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu on July 19, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental disorder, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

