EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vatsal Sheth reveals that wife Ishita Dutta wasn’t allowed to watch his TV show Just Mohabbat

Vatsal Sheth and Kunaal Roy Kapur started out with the hit 90s TV show, Just Mohabbat. While Vatsal played the lead, Jai Mehrotra, Kunaal was Sanjay, Jai’s childhood buddy. The show was extremely popular, but can also be considered ahead of it’s time by many. It had even taken a leap, which wasn’t a very usual move back then. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vatsal revealed that when he had accepted the show, he had got strict instructions from his family that this is the only acting assignment he can do, after which he has to go back to his studies.

“So that was it. I don’t think anyone even thought about what it is, the leap, we were just happy and excited to be a part of this amazing show,” says Vatsal. Kunaal further adds, “I think when you are young, you don't realise all the themes that are there in the show as strongly, because you take it for granted… Like in the case of his (Jai) family, his parents had split up, it was almost like a situation where he is constantly looking for love because of his parents not being together. There is this longing for love, whether he is looking for it from a girl, or from his family or his sister. I think that dynamic was really strong about the show, but we didn’t realise all this (back then). We were just kids doing a show.”

When asked if they would show Just Mohabbat to their kids, Vatsal responds, “You know when you're talking about this thing very specifically about showing Just Mohabbat, my wife Ishita (Ishita Dutta Sheth) she was in school then and she told me that she wasn’t allowed to watch Just Mohabbat. Her mom had banned Just Mohabbat, so she has not seen my episodes because she was not allowed to see it,” Vatsal informs.

