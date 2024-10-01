Lahore Sessions court dismisses Berukhi actress Nazish Jahangir's bail plea in fraud allegations; Report

On Friday (September 27), the Lahore sessions court dismissed actor Nazish Jahangir’s petition requesting interim bail for failing to appear in court. An FIR was filed against her, accusing her of committing fraud. Reportedly, she failed to return the money she borrowed from her fellow actor, Aswad Haroon.

The police case registered against Nazish Jahangir invoked Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code which pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. Reportedly, Jahangir, who knew Haroon through the entertainment industry, asked to borrow his car and Rs 2.5 million for two months for a project but failed to return it even after six months.

Haroon claimed that Jahangir asked to meet him at a farmhouse to return the car’s papers but failed to show up and instead sent a man named Sikandar Khan who threatened him with weapons. The FIR stated that Khan threatened to kill Haroon if he ever reached out to Jahangir again. Haroon requested that the police take action, return his belongings and offer him protection.

Following the police case, Nazish had filed for pre-arrest bail, claiming the case against her was baseless and filed solely to damage her reputation. Her counsel argued that there was no substantial evidence linking her to the alleged fraud. However, the court dismissed the petition due to her absence.

Talking about her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry, she has extensively worked on television projects. She made her debut in 2017 with Bharosa. Other notable works include Kahin Deep Jaley, Alif, Allah Aur Insaan, Thays, Kam Zardari, Beparwah, Dard Rukta Nahi, Ghamandi, Inaam-e-Mohabbat, Teri Behisi, Saraab and Meray Mohsin.

Earlier this year, Jahangir made headlines owing to her comment on a fan's question about marrying Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam. She faced backlash from the cricket community as well as other social media users.

