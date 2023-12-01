EXCLUSIVE: Kishori Shahane talks about managing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Kishori Shahane is a well-known name in the Hindi TV industry as well as the Marathi industry. The actress has been a part of various TV shows and was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. The actress is currently doing two shows namely Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress opened up about the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Kishori Shahane on managing two shows simultaneously

Since the time that the promos of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye were out, a few fans spotted Kishori Shahane and believed that she had quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pinkvilla contacted Kishori and asked her about the same, she said, "No, I am not quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I am only required for a few days for the show and thus I decided to take up another show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye."

Have a look at Kishori Shahane's recent post on Instagram

She added, "There are similarities as well as differences in both the characters. Talking about similarities, both the characters are the heads of the families and are authoritative. One striking similarity is that in both shows, I'm mother (or mother-like) to the character named Virat. Ironically, Arjit Taneja plays Virat in the show while Neil Bhatt also played the character with the same name.

"My character in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is very modern while Bhavani Kaku was an orthodox Maharashtrian", she added

Kishori Shahane on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in Bigg Boss 17

Since Kishori has experience in being a part of a show like Bigg Boss, we asked her thoughts on her co-actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's gameplay in Bigg Boss 17 and getting reprimanded by Salman Khan. She said, "Well, I feel in a show like Bigg Boss, one can not fake for a long time and the audiences get to see the real personalities. Whatever they're doing, they are 100% real. Talking about Salman Khan's reaction, I feel every action has a reaction. I hope they take the feedback and proceed accordingly in the show."

