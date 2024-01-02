EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sriti Jha reveals WHY she didn't inform anyone about bagging Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Sriti Jha, known for her commendable acting mettle and artistic personality, has never failed to gain appreciation for her performance. Currently, the actress plays the female lead role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and stars opposite actor and her best friend Arjit Taneja. However, while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Sriti revealed shocking information about her new show.

Why didn't Sriti Jha tell anyone about Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye?

While talking to us, Sriti Jha informed us how she never disclosed to anyone the news of bagging a role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. This happened when we asked Sriti to reveal "A superstition she believes in"

Answering this question, the actress said, "Oh god. I believe in jinxing of things like I wouldn't declare if something is good before it happens. Like I will never declare that tomorrow is going to be a good day even if I know it's going to be so I believe in jinxing things that saying something is too good before it has actually happened."

Agreeing with Sriti, Arjit Taneja shared how they never reveal before starting with any project. Sriti then disclosed that for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, till they shot the promo, she didn't inform anyone about doing this project. She said, "I was like no, let them (makers) commit to the promo then I know I'm doing the show."

In this fun interaction, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja spilled the beans about a lot of other things including their personal and professional lives.

More about Sriti Jha's professional achievements:

Sriti Jha is a popular and talented actress in the television industry. She gained fame for her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where she starred alongside Shabir Ahluwalia. Their on-screen chemistry made them one of the audience's favorite celebrity couples.

Sriti has worked in several other shows such as Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, among others. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Arjit Taneja.

Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are playing the lead actors in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Sriti plays the role of Amruta while Arjit essays Virat. The show premiered on November 27, 2023.

