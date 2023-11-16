Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye EXCLUSIVE: Sriti Jha on experience shooting with BFF Arjit Taneja: 'It's pure fun'

Sriti Jha is one of the renowned names in the industry. Best known for playing Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, the actress is grabbing much attention owing to the promo of her new show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. While she is busy with its shooting, Sriti recently sat down for a candid chat with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the actress opened up about her upcoming show and her experience of working alongside her BFF, Arjit Taneja.

Sriti Jha is excited to work with BFF Arjit Taneja in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Sriti about her initial reaction when she realized having Arjit as a co-star in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The actress smiled and expressed her excitement for the same. Sriti Jha, who plays Amruta in the upcoming show, said that she was happy when she discovered him as Virat on-screen.

Further, the 37-year-old opened up and added, “I was very, very excited, and it gave me so much joy the day that I found that he is Virat.”

Sriti revealed that she and Arjit have known each other for quite a long. Divulging further, she said, “Shooting with him is just a lot of fun. I cannot put into words how fun and comfortable it is as it is him (Arjit Taneja), and we know each other so well.”

Opening up further about her experience, Sriti added that she and Arjit did not expect to work opposite each other on a show.

Sriti Jha talks about romancing her BFF in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

The actress was also asked if she faces any awkwardness in shooting romantic scenes with Arjit Taneja. Speaking about the same, Sriti revealed that the reel romance has not begun yet. She added that she and Arjit are still in a phase where the characters are getting introduced to each other. However, the actress discussed how she is enjoying the absence of inhibition for now.

Lastly, Sriti said, “Ab jab romance aayega tab pata chalega ki kitni hasi aayegi aur kaise karenge (We’ll figure out how to do romantic scenes when required).”

Meanwhile, speaking of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the show will premiere on November 27 on Zee TV at 10 PM.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy day out on speedboat; give sneak peek into fun time