REPORT: Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with his fiancée Amira due to THIS reason, four months after getting engaged

Abdu Rozik hit the headlines after announcing his wedding to his fiancee Amira. However, according to the latest reports, the Bigg Boss 16 fame has called off his wedding with her and also opened up about the reason that made it challenging for them to be together. The internet sensation went candid regarding how the relationship meant so much to him, but due to the current circumstances, such a decision had to be made, which wasn't easy for him.

Talking to E Times, Abdu Rozik said that as his relationship with Amira developed, they came across a few cultural differences, after which the decision to get married did not seem appropriate. The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant went on to refer to himself as a person of determination and expressed his need to have a partner with mental resilience and strength. He asserted how important it is for individuals to have an understanding and mutual effort in a relationship.

Further, Abdu expressed gratitude for being the way he is and thanked his well-wishers for supporting him, which ultimately contributed to his popularity. "I trust that love will find me again when the time is right," said an optimistic Abdu. Lastly, he remarked, "I thank you all for your unwavering support and well wishes during this time."

For the unversed, the Tajikistani singer got engaged to Amira, an Emirati girl, in April 2024. Abdu shared the pictures from his engagement wherein he flaunted a heart-shaped diamond ring. Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post with the date of their engagement, which was April 24. It was an intimate ceremony at Majlis Sharjah.

Abdu Rozik was supposed to marry Amira on July 7. Announcing his wedding, the 20-year-old said, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

