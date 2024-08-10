Bigg Boss 18: BB 16 fame Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan CONFIRMED to be part of Salman Khan's show; Here's how he will entertain audiences

Abdu Rozik has been a famous name in the entertainment industry ever since he participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16. After this, he made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and other reality shows. Now, the Tajikistani singer is set to be a part of Bigg Boss again! Yes, read further to know more.

According to an Etimes TV report, Abdu Rozik is confirmed to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Season 18. However, this time Abdu will not be seen as a contestant on the show but will be seen hosting several special segments. Yes, bringing his charisma and energy back on the show, Abdu is looking forward to associating with the controversial reality show in a different way.

Speaking about the same, Abdu Rozik stated, "I am thrilled to be back on Bigg Boss 18 in the new role. My time on Bigg Boss 16 was a beautiful journey, and I am excited to bring my energy and passion to these special segments." Further, the singer-boxer mentioned that he is working hard on his language and vocal skills to deliver his best to the viewers.

Abdu, who has had a long journey in Bigg Boss Season 16, mentioned that returning to Bigg Boss makes him feel like returning home. The Chota Bhaijaan then expressed his excitement as he is set to bring a new twist to the 18th season of Bigg Boss. The report also mentioned that speculations are rife that Abdu might co-host Bigg Boss 18 with Salman Khan, however, only time will tell whether it's true or not.

Work-wise, Abdu Rozik was last seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale night.

Speaking about his personal life, on April 24, 2024, Abdu Rozik got engaged in an intimate ceremony at Majlis Sharjah with his girlfriend Amira. He announced his engagement news on social media on May 10.

