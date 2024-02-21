Rubina Dilaik shares her experience of her first photoshoot after her twin pregnancy

Rubina Dilaik is back at work fifty-five days after her twin pregnancy. Last year, the actress was blessed with twin daughters. In her latest vlog, she shares her firsthand experience of returning to work after a long and delightful break enjoying motherhood. In the vlog, the Choti Bahu actress opens up about fulfilling the promise she made to herself about getting back to work and fitting into her old clothes within three months.

Rubina Dilaik’s promise to herself

In her latest vlog, Rubina Dilaik discusses fulfilling a promise she made to herself. “Maine apne aapko promise kiya tha ki within three months I will resume my work. Maine apne liye ek bahut purani dress rakhi hui thi which is my size jab maine conceive karne se pehle usse pehna karti thi to maine us dress ko apna side mien rakha hua tha that you know I will wear this dress within three months. I will work hard (I had promised myself that I would resume my work within three months after the delivery. I had kept a very old dress for myself which was my size and I used to wear it before I conceived, so I kept that dress by my side I told myself I would wear this dress within three months. I will work hard).”

The actress further adds that it was after a long time that she worked so hard.

Rubina Dilaik talks about her family's support

The Choti Bahu actress is all set for her comeback, and it was her first photoshoot after delivery. She shared the entire experience in a vlog with her fans. Rubina feels fortunate to have the best support system, her family. She mentions, “Betiyon ke saath itna samay dena mumkin nahi hota hai but definitely I am blessed that I have a strong support system at home. My family is extremely supportive ("Spending so much time with my daughters isn't always possible, but I'm blessed to have a strong support system at home. My family is incredibly supportive).”

Continuing, the actress shares that she is more nervous than excited, as it is her first photoshoot after pregnancy and she still carries some of her post-pregnancy weight. Later in the video, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shares her thoughts on losing inches, stating, “I am confident in myself, and body shape se zada maine hamesha mahatv diya hai healthy living ke liye ("I am confident in myself, and I have always placed more importance on healthy living than body shape).”

The actress doesn't want to sound boastful, but she mentions that she has lost eleven kilograms in fifty-five days after her tremendous hard work.

When Rubina Dilaik flaunted her reformed figure

Rubina kept her old dress as a source of motivation, which she used to wear before conceiving. Later, the actress tried on the dress for the first time after her pregnancy to see if she had made any progress, and amazingly, she fit beautifully into the dress.

She then flaunted her reformed figure to her fans. Very candidly, the actress talks about how her gynecologist has now advised her to start core exercises to strengthen her muscles. However, she notes that some muscles may not fully recover after a twin pregnancy.

Rubina’s message to all new mothers

In her vlog, Rubina shares a message for all the young and new mothers who also work. She says, “Main poori assurity ke saath keh sakti hun to all the mothers who work as well it is just not easy aur mera to abhi tip of the ice-berg hi hai (With complete assurance, I can tell all working mothers that it's simply not easy, and right now, I'm only experiencing the tip of the iceberg).”

The actress further discusses how everything about shoots has changed for her post-delivery, as everything is so disorganized now with her bags, her daughters' bags, and their separate food bags, “Pehle mere chaar bags hote the ab mere solah hai (I used to have four bags, now I have sixteen).”

When Rubina is late for her work commitment

In all the rush, Rubina didn't have time to eat, so she decided to order food first. She said, “Gyrah baje nikalna tha nikalte nikalte dedh baj gaya.And for the first time ever main apni work commitment se do ghanta late hun, and I really really feel terrible about it (I was supposed to leave at eleven but by the time I left, it was one thirty. And for the first time ever, I am two hours late for my work commitment and I really feel terrible about it).”

Later in the vlog, Rubina shares that she is confused about where all her things are kept since she is working after a long break. She even describes feeling like she is forgetting something every time she puts on makeup, feeling like her "brain is fogged."

Despite being systematic, she was still late. Since it was her first shoot after delivery, she accepted that it would take a while to get the hang of things.

Rubina concluded her vlog with a note, saying“I think we get stronger, it never gets easier because iske baad aur milestones (I think we become stronger, but it never gets easier because there are always more milestones after this).”

