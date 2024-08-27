Rubina Dilaik’s burnt orange co-ord outfit serves as perfect inspiration for beach vacation; let's decode her look

Rubina Dilaik is making the most of her beach vacation in Sri Lanka, celebrating her birthday in style. Today, on August 27, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her vacation. Among these pictures, one stands out as she flaunts a chic and vibrant outfit that perfectly matches the tropical vibe. Let’s break down this stunning ensemble that has left her fans in awe.

Rubina Dilaik chose a striking orange co-ord set that screams beach fun vacay. The outfit features high-waisted shorts and a matching waistcoat, both crafted from a light, breathable fabric that allows easy movement. The shorts, cut just above mid-thigh, add a relaxed touch, making them ideal for a beach day.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s look here:

The waistcoat, which features a deep neckline and a single golden button in the front, adds a dash of sophistication. To balance the bright orange color, Rubina layered the waistcoat over a classic white tee, making the ensemble pop without being over the top.

What makes this outfit stand out is its effortless appeal. The waistcoat comes with buckles on the sides, while the slightly loose fit of both the shorts and waistcoat ensures that it flatters every silhouette, making it perfect for monsoon outings.

Rubina kept her accessories minimal to let the bright color steal the attention. She styled the look with a golden cuff on one wrist and a sleek watch on the other. Her choice of oversized shades added to the beach-ready vibe, and she wore her hair in loose waves, giving off a breezy feel.

The look is perfect for a tropical vacation—vibrant, chic, and comfortable, all at once. Rubina’s sartorial choice shows how to make a statement without going overboard. The shorts and waistcoat are from the brand Vero Moda.

In the comment section, her fans called her ‘lady boss’ and commented how she can carry off any look with style.

The other photos in the series give a glimpse of the couple’s vacation and how her hubby Abhinav Shukla made it special for her.

