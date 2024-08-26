Abhinav Shukla's loved-up b'day wish for Rubina Dilaik: 'Amidst the colourful Sri Lankan Sky', calls her 'super vibrant'

Rubina Dilaik has turned 37 today. For her special day, she went to Sri Lanka with her hubby dearest Abhinav Shukla. He took to his social media handle to drop the most adorable wish for his lady love that deserves your attention.

Abhinav Shukla, took to his Instagram to post a series of snaps from their much-needed birthday getaway in Sri Lanka. The couple is twinning as Rubina Dilaik wore a pretty beige-colored flared pants and sleeveless top. He had worn white half-cargo pants, a shirt teamed with a beige-colored jacket. The alluring skyline above made the snaps more romantic.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actor captioned the post, "Super Vibrant on her Birthday! @rubinadilaik amidst the colourful Sri Lankan Sky. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” Talking more about the pictures, in the first snapshot the 37-year-old actress and her husband Abhinav are casually striking a cool pose. They looked killer in brown and black sunglasses respectively. The third picture is also interesting as Shukla is seen lost in thought, resting on a chair and enjoying the scenic view.

Ardent fans loved the snaps and one user wrote, "Rubina di looks more beautiful after daughter's birth." Another one commented, "Enjoy your quality time with you special one." While a third fan wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful."

Talking more about Rubina, she is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She is busy with her work life as is busy shooting with Rajpal Yadav for Hum Tum Maqtoob. Despite having a tight schedule, she managed to squeeze out time and spend her special day with her husband dearest. His birthday wish meant the world for her.

The couple had a dreamy marriage in Shimla back in 2018. They have been madly in love with each other since the start and had mentioned reportedly that they were never glued to the phone, for communication, despite being in the era of mobiles.

Here's wishing the actress the happiest birthday from team Pinkvilla.

