PIC: Rupali Ganguly gets injured amid current developments around Anupamaa; fans wish her speedy recovery

Rupali Ganguly is currently one of the most talked-about personalities in the television industry. Following Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa, the actress has not commented on any speculations doing rounds on the internet. And now she posted a photo of her injured foot, leaving her fans concerned. While there have been a few instances when Rupali has continued shooting for her project despite being in pain, her current injury has worried fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress posted a picture of her left foot. One can clearly notice the bandage tied to her thumb and index toe. Rupali Ganguly did not mention how the accident happened but wrote, "Lo Bolo."

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the Anupamaa fame dropped the snapshot of her injured foot, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and wished her a speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Yaarrrr Phir se Chot lag gayi (You are injured again). I just hope it's not a major injury. Please Take care Love." Another one posted, "Please take care of yourself." Further, expressing concern, a netizen penned a note that read, "Apna khayal rakha karo mam. Your finger injury will heal quickly. Get well soon mam."

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly is seen playing the titular role in Anupamaa alongside Gaurav Khanna. While reports suggest she will be exiting the show, confirmation regarding the same is yet to arrive. Since she hasn't released any statement on Sudhanshu Pandey's departure from Anupamaa, eagle-eyed netizens have been noticing her social media activity closely.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her cryptic post about nasty people grabbed eyeballs and hit the headlines. Rupali shared an ambiguous note that read, "If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance."

In addition to all these developments, there are rumors indicating a rift between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. Reports claim that the duo did not get along on the show and had creative differences.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Alleged tiff with Rupali Ganguly to participating in Bigg Boss 18; all rumors around Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa EXPLORED