Why did Sudhanshu Pandey quit Anupamaa? REPORT

Anupamaa has been one of the most popular and top-rated shows for a long time and has a massive fan following. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show has been getting immense love. However, recently, Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the lead character of Vanraj Shah in the show, took a midway exit.

According to a Times Now source, Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa can be related to Rupali Ganguly. As per the portal's report, there is no clarity on whether Sudhanshu was ousted from Anupamaa or walked away from the show. It is reported that Sudhanshu and Rupali often had arguments on the sets, and this can be one of the reasons for Sudhanshu's exit.

For the uninformed, reports about Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Aurra Bhatnagar's exit from Anupama have been doing rounds. However, while talking to Pinkvilla, Aurra refuted rumors about her exit from Anupamaa, stating that it was a rumor and that her parents were not informed about any upcoming leap.

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, on August 28, the actor went live on his Instagram handle and announced his departure from Rajan Shahi's produced show. Known for playing the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa since the show's inception, Sudhanshu apologized to his fans for making such a sudden decision.

Advertisement

In the live session, Sudhanshu revealed that he has not been a part of the show since Raksha Bandhan's sequence. He did not reveal the reason behind his sudden exit. However, with Sudhanshu's exit from the hit soap opera, there will certainly be a major shift in the storyline. Whether someone will replace Sudhanshu's character, Vanraj, or Vanraj's character in the show end, it will only be seen in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features talented actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, and a few others in lead roles. Anupamaa started airing on July 13, 2020 and has been a top-rated show for a few years now.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reignites fashion fever in beautiful red saree