Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar bring home a new car; 5 times when they gave us major couple goals

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adored couples of the telly industry and they enjoy a massive fan following on social media as well. The lovebirds never fail to express their love for each other in public and are often seen sharing glimpses from their daily life. The couple tied the knot in 2018 but had to face many hardships before deciding on getting married. Recently, the couple has brought a brand-new luxury car and shared glimpses of it on their respective social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shoaib shared a photo wherein he can be seen kissing his wife on the forehead in front of their brand-new purchase. It's a white BMW X7, the price of which starts from Rs. 1.18 crore and goes upto Rs. 1.78 crore. He captioned his post as, "2022 indeed has been a blessed journey...And here we are…celebrating this grand addition today…Taking our brand new BMW X7 home 😍This moment is filled with gratitude, joy and lots and lots of happiness… This one is specially for you @ms.dipika. Alhamdulillah for everything." As soon as he shared the picture, fans filled the comment section with congratulatory comments and heart emojis. Well, the couple never fail to give us some major couple goals and we are just in awe.

5 times Shoaib-Dipika gave us couple goals

Shoaib Ibrahim surprised wifey Dipika Kakar on her birthday

On Dipika’s birthday, her hubby Shoaib planned the sweetest surprise for her ladylove and how. The latter took the actress to Burj Khalifa and celebrated her birthday on the top of it. In the glimpses shared by Shoaib, we can see Dipika Kakar enjoying her delicious birthday cake in a beautiful attire. Well, this proves their unconditional love for each other. Not just this, Shoaib also penned a beautiful note for her which melted all of us.

Dipika Kakar bakes a cake for Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday

On Shoaib’s birthday, her wifey Dipika left no stone unturned to make the day special for him. In Dipika’s youtube video, the actress shared about the preparations for Shoaib’s birthday and showed how she made cake for him. She was delighted that everyone loved the cake. In the video, also offered a glimpse of the special birthday gift for her husband. Dipika gifted him a white pair of sneakers from luxury brand Gucci, which approximately costs around Rs 77K.

Facing the society before marriage

Soon after Dipika and Shoaib announced their relationship, rumours spread that the former had troubles in her marriage because she had an affair with Shoaib. People speculated that she was cheating on her ex-husband while she was working with Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. However, the couple faced all these rumours and difficulties together. For the unversed, Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson. They got married in 2012 but after 3 years got a divorce. In 2018, she finally decided to get married against odds to Shoaib. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Bhopal with friends and family.

Shoaib’s takes stand for Dipika

During questions round on his Instagram Handle, Shoaib responded to one of the trolls in a savage way which proved his love for wife Dipika. One of the trolls said "Dipika smile are so fake" to which Shoaib replied that he is sure that the person who wrote that must have a good smile. He even added that we should appreciate what we have close to us instead of trying to find the flaws in someone else. He further added that he is even ready to give his life to see her wife's smile.

Shoaib said Dipika made her proud when she was inside the Bigg Boss house

For the unversed, Dipika emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12 and her husband was really proud of her. In an interview Shoaib was quoted saying, “The entire family has always enjoyed watching Bigg Boss. And now with Dipika on the show, it’s only become special. Not just the episodes, we have also been regularly watching the uncut footages. It’s been just a few days and she has already made us really proud. She has been looking great and taking stands where it’s needed. I am really sure she will do well.”

About Shoaib

Shoaib has had quite a great year. Not only has he been enjoying great success with his YouTube channel but he also bagged television show Ajooni this year which has already crossed 125 episodes. Shoaib's sister Saba also got married to the love of her life this year and the Ibrahim family had yet another reason to rejoice. After Saba's wedding in Maudaha, Shoaib and Dipika threw a reception for the couple in Mumbai which was attended by their industry friends.