Shweta Tiwari to Tejasswi Prakash: Find out what all the Bigg Boss winners are doing right now

Bigg Boss has undoubtedly been the most talked about reality show since it started airing in 2006. Each season witnessed a set of contestants belonging to different walks of life and then got locked up together for several months. Over the years, the audience has witnessed nominations, evictions, weekly tasks, competitions, and a lot more than this, which only added the right amount of entertainment. Apart from all this, friendships, arguments, disagreements, groupism, and drama have always been the forte of Bigg Boss contestants. However, surviving through the ups and downs in the Bigg Boss house only one strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the season. As the Bigg Boss 16 winner was recently announced let's take a look at what the past Bigg Boss winners are doing right now. Here's what all the Bigg Boss winners are doing right now:

Rahul Roy: Rahul Roy, best known for his role in the 90s hit Aashiqui, is an actor, producer, and former model and is presently a businessman. He participated in Arshad Warsi-hosted Bigg Boss season 1 in 2007 and lifted the trophy of the season, beating Carol Gracias. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs1 crore. He was last seen in a short film titled 'Adakaar'. Rahul has maintained an active social media presence where fans get a glimpse of his personal and professional life.

Ashutosh Kaushik: In 2008, Ashutosh Kaushik was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 2 which was hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty. He emerged as the winner of the season and was awarded Rs1 crore. He owns two dhabas in Uttarakhand and is presently busy with his business.

Vindu Dara Singh: Well-known actor Vindu Dara Singh participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 3. This season which hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Vindu became the winner of the show and at present, he features in Punjabi films.

Shweta Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She has been a part of numerous shows in her career, and fans applaud her phenomenal performances every time. The actress participated in Bigg Boss season 4 which was hosted by Salman Khan. Owing to her strong point of view and genuine personality, Shweta successfully bagged the trophy of the season. She is now part of a daily soap titled 'Main Hoon Aparajita' and stars opposite actor Manav Gohil.

Juhi Parmar: Juhi Parmar is a very popular name in the Indian telly industry and has been part of several shows. Juhi was a contestant in Bigg Boss 5, hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and emerged as the winner of the season. On the work front, Juhi Parmar was last seen in the show Hamari Wali Good News. It also stars Shakti Anand, Subir Rana, Raghav Tiwari, and Srishti Jain. Juhi has maintained an active social media presence and treats fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional life.

Urvashi Dholakia: Fans' favorite celebrity Urvashi Dholakia participated in Bigg Boss season 6 which was hosted by Salman Khan and emerged as the winner of the season. The 43-year-old often makes jaw drops with her stunning pictures and videos. She was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, which featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

Gauahar Khan: Popular diva Gauahar Khan was a part of Bigg Boss season 7, hosted by Salman Khan, and lifted the trophy of the season. Gauahar enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles and treats fans with engaging content. She now features in OTT series and films. On the personal front, the actress recently announced her pregnancy and will soon embrace motherhood.

Gautam Gulati: Gautam Gulati, who grabbed eyeballs for his displays of affection with Diandra Soares on Bigg Boss 8, became the winner of the show. He was given ₹50 lakh along with the trophy. At present, he is busy featuring in hit music videos and endorsing brands on social media.

Prince Narula: Known as reality show king, Prince Narula emerged as the winner in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. Along with the Bigg Boss 9 trophy, Prince also won the heart of his co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he eventually married. At present, he is doing music videos and creating content on social media platforms.

Manveer Gurjar: Manveer Gurjar rose to fame after winning season 10 of Bigg Boss. He was the first non-celebrity to win Bigg Boss and got a cheque for ₹50 lakh. The 10th season of the reality show was hosted by Salman Khan. Manveer keeps his professional life low-key and rarely uploads pictures on social media platforms.

Shilpa Shinde: Popular actress Shilpa Shinde not only won the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 11 but also managed to win many hearts. Shilpa lifted the trophy and also won ₹44 lakh cash prize. Shilpa Shinde is among the most popular actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows over the years. The actress was last seen in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, after which she did a cameo role in Maddam Sir.

Dipika Kakar: Actress Dipika Kakar successfully bagged the trophy of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 12 and won ₹30 lakh. Dipika is presently busy with her own production house named ‘Qalb’ with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. . On the personal front, the actress recently announced her pregnancy and will soon embrace motherhood.

Sidharth Shukla: Late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan. He lifted the trophy and won ₹40 lakh. In September 2021, Sidharth left for his heavenly abode leaving many heartbroken.

Rubina Dilaik: Rubina Dilaik lifted the trophy of the 14th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, and won ₹36 lakh. Rubina is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. She started her career with a popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu but became a prominent household name with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Tejasswi Prakash: Famous actress Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan, and won ₹40 lakh as a cash prize. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. At present, Tejasswi is busy acting in Ekta Kapoor's hit fictional show 'Naagin 6' and essays the main lead.

Speaking about the last season, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

