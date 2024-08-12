Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Swastik Tiwari to enter as Rajat and Aashka's SON; major truth to shock Savi

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The makers are working pretty hard on the storyline of the show. Earlier, we informed you that Aashka disclosed that she and Rajat are parents to a son.Now, we have learned that actor Swastik Tiwari has been roped in to play the character of their son.

As informed by Pinkvilla, Aashka will try hard to stop Savi and Rajat's wedding, and in order to do the same, she will tell Rajat's hidden truth to Savi. She will tell her that, apart from Sai, she also has a son with Rajat. Not knowing about this truth, Savi will be stunned. Dil Diyaan Gallan actor Swastik Tiwari has been roped in to play the character of Rajat, Aashka's son Kian.

When Pinkvilla contacted Swastik's mother, she confirmed the buzz and said, "Swastik will play Rajat and Aashka's son Kian and will start his shoot probably from August month's end."

Swastik has been a part of various TV shows like Aankh Micholi, Barrister Babu, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Teri Meri Doriyaann, among others.

Talking about the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai has chosen to stay with her Pari aunty. She doesn't wish to stay with her mother, Aashka, or her father, Rajat. However, to keep Sai closer to him, Rajat requested Savi to get married to him. Savi agrees to his proposal just for Sai's future; however, they don't look at each other eye-to-eye.

In the upcoming episodes, Savi and Rajat will get engaged, and Bollywood's prominent singer Shaan will enter as a special guest in the ceremony. Also, Rajat will forget to get a ring for Savi and thus make her wear a special ring created by Sai.

