Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh talks about Asit Modi; 'Burn the bridge behind wali baat hogai hai'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh was recently in the headlines for disappearing for days and returning after around 25 days. Singh's fans were delighted to see him reunite with his family. In a recent interview, Singh spoke at length about his meeting with the show's maker Asit Modi and mentioned that he would like to let bygones be bygones.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh talks about meeting Asit Modi

When asked about his meeting with Asit Modi, Gurucharan said in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, "Unhone mujhe good wishes dedi hai future ke liye toh aap samjh sakte hai ke unka response kya hai. Uske baad bhi media mey de diya. Toh mere liye, maine kabhi bola nahi hai. Sorry to say par ab burn the bridge behind wali baat hogai hai. I have to burn the bridge behind, finally."

(He wished me goodluck for future and you can understand through his response. After that, he gave a statement in media as well. So, for me, I haven't said this before but it is more like burning the bridge behind).

Talking more about it, Singh added, "Bas yehi hai ke jo past ko past mey daal dijiye. Woh ek bahot achi yaad hai. (Let the past remain in past. It has been a beautiful memory)."

Gurucharan Singh on why he met Asit Modi

Gurucharan Singh revealed that when he switched on his phone, he found Asit Modi's message stating 'call me' and he called him when he reached Mumbai. Modi told him that he was going out of town, however, Singh requested him to meet him at the earliest.

Talking about his conversation with Asit Modi, Gurucharan said, "Mai waha unse milne gaya. Phir Taarak Mehta ki baat nikli phir unhone mujhe best wishes di. (When I went to meet him and the show's topic came up, he wished me luck.)"

He further added, "Jo hamari baat hui thi ussme mai unse wohi chah raha tha ke mujhe clarity miljaaye. Kyuki Ballu (Balvinder Singh- New Sodhi) bhi udhar kaam kar raha hai pechle kuch saalo se. Toh ek actor ka dusre actor ke prati hona hi chaiyye."

(The conversation we had was directed toward my wish of getting clarity over my return to the show as Balvinder Singh was a part of the show for many years. So an actor should have that much consideration for the other actor).

Gurucharan Singh further revealed, "Kyuki jab yeh cheez hui thi toh Ballu ne mujhe bhi phone kiya tha or pucha tha tumhe koi problem toh nahi hai agar mai Taarak Mehta karu toh. Maine kaha mujhe koi problem nahi hai aap karlo."

(Because earlier, Balvinder had also called me and asked me if he could take up Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sodhi and if I had any issues. I told him to go ahead and take up the show).

Gurucharan concluded stating that he wanted to talk to Asit Modi about the same because a lot of his fans were asking him to return to the show and seeing so much love from the viewers, he thought to work on his fans desire. And thus, he gave it a try.

