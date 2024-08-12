Gurucharan Singh says he convinced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal to patch up with Asit Modi after she accused TMKOC producer of sexual harassment

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Gurucharan Singh hit the headlines after he went missing and returned after a few weeks. Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame shared that Asit Modi did not want to settle things with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. Besides making several unheard revelations, the actor revealed that he was replaced from the show without being informed, which left him clueless.

Gurucharan Singh on Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Asit Kumarr Modi's fallout

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Gurucharan Singh mentioned meeting his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor, Jennifer. Talking about the controversy involving her and Asit Modi, Singh said that he made efforts to bring them together so that the duo could talk and resolve the issue.

Gurucharan said, "Maine try kiya tha poore mere taraf se ki dono ki mulaqat ho, baith ke usko sort out karein. Main Jennifer ji se bhi mila, main Asit ji se bhi mila tha (I had made every effort from my side that both of them should meet, sit and sort it out. I also met Jennifer ji, I also met Asit ji)." He added that he failed in doing so as Asit Modi wasn't ready to settle things, but Mistry Bansiwal was convinced to clear out the situation.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer filed a police report against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, alleging that he had made inappropriate advances toward her.

Gurucharan Singh on getting replaced without prior knowledge

Further, Gurucharan Singh was asked about his stint on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The interviewer inquired about why he left the show in 2012, then returned, and lastly bid goodbye to TMKOC in 2020.

Explaining the same, Singh said, "2012 mein jo hua, usme mujhe unhone replace kiya tha, maine nahi chhoda tha. Kuchh contract ki baat chal rahi thi, agreement se related kuchh issue tha. Toh unhone jo mujhe replace kiya tha woh bina bataye kiya tha (Whatever happened in 2012, they replaced me, I did not leave. There were some talks about the contract going on, and there were some issues related to the agreement. So they replaced me without telling me)."

He continued, "Main Delhi mein tha, main apne gharwaalon ke saath baitha tha aur Taarak Mehta hi chal raha tha toh usme Dharmendra paaji aaye the. Koi unke film ka hoga promotion. Serial apna chal raha tha toh maine kaha waah Dharmendra paaji aa gaye aur uss mein fir naye Sodhi ki entry hoti hai. Toh hakka bakka reh gaya ki yeh kya hua (I was in Delhi, I was with my family and we were watching Taarak Mehta. The episode had Dharmendra for the promotion of his film. I was elated to watch him but then was taken aback when a new Sodhi entered the plot)."

Gurucharan Singh remarked that people were unhappy with his replacement and asked him to return to the show. The actor added that after his conversation with Asit Modi's wife, he marked his comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mr Roshan Singh Sodhi; however, in 2020, he left the sitcom.

Gurucharan Singh on whether Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a toxic working environment

In the same conversation, Gurucharan shared how things are on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not talking about it directly, he asserted that there should be an environment where individuals who have issues with each other must come together to talk and resolve the issue, preventing the project from getting hampered.

Further, when asked if Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda were true about the atmosphere on the sets not being familial, Singh commented, "Kaafi had tak sahi keh rahe hain (It is true to an extent)."

