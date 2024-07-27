7 Turkish dramas available in Hindi to watch: Erkenci Kus, Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Dolunay, and more

People have now accepted content worldwide, which is why Turkish dramas are popular among Indian viewers. While Korean dramas and Pakistani series are already receiving heartwarming responses, people's love for Turkish content is witnessing a rise, too. Well, when it comes to romantic-comedy stories, the industry offers a plethora of shows.

Whether Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz's Ask Laftan Anlamaz or Can Yaman and Demet Ozdemi's Erkenci Kus, here are 7 Turkish dramas that are available in Hindi to watch.

7 rom-com Turkish dramas to watch in Hindi dubbed

1. Her Yerde Sen (You Are Everywhere)

What will you do when you have to share your house with someone else whom you don't know? Based on a similar concept, this Turkish drama is about an ambitious girl, Selin, and a businessman, Demir. While the former is on a hunt to find a house to become independent, the latter is willing to settle in the house where he spent his growing years.

After Demir returns from abroad, the two end up purchasing their ideal house. However, Selin and Demir are taken aback when they realize they each own half of the property. This makes the entire situation quite complex as they have no option but to live together under the same roof.

Advertisement

2. Inadina Ask (In Spite of Love)

Opposite poles attract! The saying becomes more evident in Inadina Ask. With Can Yaman and Açelya Topaloglu in lead roles, this romantic comedy features a typical boss-employee love story. It revolves around Yalin Aras, a successful businessman reputed to have a stubborn nature.

The drama unfolds when he crosses paths with Defne, a girl opposite his nature. Although they work at the same firm, the duo doesn't get along very well. Inadina Ask highlights their clashing personalities and strong-willed natures.

3. Ask Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words)

It is one of the most popular and hit Turkish dramas ever created that became popular worldwide. Starring the talented Burak Deniz and beautiful Hande Ercel, Ask Laftan Anlamaz offers a fresh perspective on love and relationships. Hayat(Hande Ercel) is a country girl who is willing to get a job and has strict parents. Meanwhile, Murat (Burak Deniz) is a successful businessman who eventually ends up being her boss at his company. Despite their initial loathing, the two fall for each other and get married.

Advertisement

4. Erkenci Kus (Day Dreamer)

Yet another drama of Can Yaman! It stars the actor as Can Divit. Despite pursuing an interest in photography, he agrees to run his father's company after he dies. However, his brother, Emre, doesn't like the idea of him being the boss. So, Emre plans to make Can fail.

Meanwhile, the story takes an interesting turn when Sanem enters Divit's life. The two fall in love, and their onscreen chemistry is enough to make you fall for them! Erkenci Kus isn't only a domestically successful drama but an internationally acclaimed show that established Can Yaman as one of the most loved Turkish actors.

5. Dolunay (Full Moon)

Ferit is a very successful and charming businessman who hires a girl, Nazli, to help with his housework. The two cannot be more different and come from different backgrounds. The drama unfolds when their lives get complicated as the duo tries to build a future together for the Ferit's orphaned nephew. During this entire period, they fall in love! Apart from their fun onscreen chemistry, Dolunay also teases a bit of a love triangle concept.

Advertisement

6. Tatli Intikam (Sweet Revenge)

It is the story of a girl, Pelin, whose groom-to-be runs away from their wedding, leaving her heartbroken. While her friends comfort her, Pelin meets a woman who explains how she has been cursed by someone from her past and, hence, is unlucky in love. She starts recounting the people she was friends with and suddenly remembers Tankut Sinan Yilmaz.

It was during the college days that she rejected his feelings, and hence, in the present, she asks for forgiveness from him. When Sinan realizes her true intentions, he starts his game of revenge.

7. Afili Ask (Love Trap)

Featuring Caglar Ertugul and Burcu Ozberk in pivotal roles, the plot of Afili Ask revolves around Ayse, a young woman. She enters a tumultuous journey after her lover rejects her proposal, leaving her heartbroken. Later, Ayse is married to Kerem, the son of her boss. The series beautifully portrays how the lead characters find solace in each other despite the odds.

So what are you waiting for? We have provided you with the list, so all you have to do is grab your favorite snack and binge-watch these Turkish dramas available in Hindi for the perfect weekend vibes. Also, let us know which one you find the most interesting and entertaining.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: 7 latest Turkish dramas for beginners to watch; Ruzgarli Tepe, Korkma Ben Yanindayim to Hudutsuz Sevda;